Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago
CONDOLENCE MESSAGE BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT, CDE EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA, FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF MR MORGAN RICHARD TSVANGIRAI, HARARE 15TH FEBRUARY 2018.

On behalf of the ruling ZANU-PF party, Government, our Nation, and that of my family, I wish to express deepest condolences to the Tsvangirai Family on the sad passing yesterday evening of Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, the former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, and leader of the opposition MDC-T party. A strong trade-unionist and opposition leader, the late Tsvangirai will be remembered especially for his readiness to stretch and reach out across the political divide for a Government of National Unity after the polarizing 2008 elections.

Both in and after the Government of National Unity, he remained a national figure who obdurately insisted on free, fair, credible and non-violent elections as a way of strengthening our democracy and our overall re-engagement with the rest of the world. Whatever other controversial decisions he and his MDC-T party may have made in the past, we all remember him for his insistence on free, fair and peaceful elections which we must validate in the forth-coming 2018 Harmonised Elections in tribute to him and to our democracy.

This we owe him as political leaders of all contesting parties in our country which deserves unfettered peace and stability.  As part of building political consensus in the country ahead of the Harmonised Elections, I shall soon be inviting leaders of all political parties for a day-long consultative meeting.

Indeed the ethic of overarching collaboration above fair and peaceful political contestation must be cultivated and entrenched into our national politics for all times.

As we join the Tsvangirai Family in mourning their dear departed, we pray that the whole Family remains united to give the deceased a dignified send-off. Consultations are underway in Government and with the Family to determine what else Government needs to do to accord the late departed befitting honour.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

 
E.D. Mnangagwa
President
15/02/2018




Source - E.D. Mnangagwa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

