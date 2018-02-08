Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

Opinion / Columnist

Congratulation Mr Matanga for being appointed the Commissioner General of the Police.Commissioner General, you have been appointed during the crucial time where your intellectuality is greatly required.The police have been known for promoting corruption, beating up citizens for no reason, unlawful arrests and stealing from the suffering citizens. Yes, they were and are still very corrupt.Mr Matanga, we pray that you start executing duties according to the constitution of our country since your appointment is also according to the constitution of Zimbabwe.It is now high time we should forget the corruption, partisan, beatings and unlawfully arrests by the members of your organization.More so, we want you to refuse being used by politicians, especially from Zanu Pf to achieve their goals. In our country, there are many set ups which are not by choice but by design of political instability and ill informed policies of the government.We have vendors all over, yes it's illegal but the government is to be blamed. It has or is failing to create employment. More than 90% of those vendors are graduates. It is not their choice to be on the streets selling tomatoes, nekugocha chibage. These are the people who have their curriculum vitaes ready prepared.Further more, the government lied that it will create 2.2 million jobs. We still need those jobs....failure to provide jobs will force us to be on the streets tichigocha chibage nekutengesa madomasi so that our family will have food on the table.In addition, we demand you to stop deploying riot police to brutalize citizens for demonstrating. During the time of Augustine Chihuri, we witnessed citizens butchered while others died. We had lost peace and trust in police. We have been beaten and unlawfully arrested.We hope and pray that under your supervision, the police will start to work as per their job description.