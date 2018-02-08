Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

4 hrs ago | Views
Congratulation Mr Matanga for being appointed the Commissioner General of the Police.

Commissioner General, you have been appointed during the crucial time where your intellectuality is greatly required.

The police have been known for promoting corruption, beating up citizens for no reason, unlawful arrests  and stealing from the suffering citizens. Yes, they were and are still very corrupt.

Mr Matanga,  we pray that you start executing duties according to the constitution of our country since your appointment is also according to the constitution of Zimbabwe.

It is now high time we should forget the corruption, partisan, beatings and unlawfully arrests by the members of your organization.

More so, we want you to refuse being used by politicians, especially from Zanu Pf to achieve their goals. In our country, there are many set ups which are not by choice but by design of political instability and ill informed policies of the government.

We have vendors all over, yes it's illegal but the government is to be blamed. It has or is failing to create employment. More than 90% of those vendors are graduates. It is not their choice to be on the streets selling tomatoes, nekugocha chibage. These are the people who have their curriculum vitaes ready prepared.

Further more, the government lied that it will create 2.2 million jobs. We still need those jobs....failure to provide jobs will force us to be on the streets tichigocha chibage nekutengesa madomasi so that our family will have food on the table.

In addition, we demand you to stop deploying riot police to brutalize citizens for demonstrating. During the time of Augustine Chihuri, we witnessed citizens butchered while others died. We had lost peace and trust in police. We have been beaten and unlawfully arrested.

We hope and pray that under your supervision, the police will start to work as per their job description.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Fanuel Chinowaita
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Truck on sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Golf5 on sale

Timberland boots on sale

Town flat to share

Available is a room to rent

3 bedroomed house richmond on 1 acre

Cement on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

4 mins ago | 38 Views

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

11 mins ago | 44 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

39 mins ago | 1059 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 3868 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6706 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3611 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

4 hrs ago | 1576 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

4 hrs ago | 3862 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

4 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1359 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4861 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4957 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

7 hrs ago | 1544 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2618 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4017 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8735 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

8 hrs ago | 785 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

9 hrs ago | 1620 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6074 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7864 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4788 Views

Mnangagwa must prove he is different from Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa solo demonstrator remanded

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Ndebele king to engage Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1040 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days