Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The hypocrisy of Zanu-PF is utterly suffocating

11 hrs ago | Views
Morgan Tsvangirai's death has exposed the breath-taking hypocrisy of Zanu-PF politicians and their henchmen.

They were trying to kill him just yesterday, were they not? But today they conveniently pontificate over his coffin and call him a hero. Who is fooling who?

Robert Mugabe's regime - which encompassed those who now posture as latter-day democrats - waged a brutally relentless war on Tsvangirai. The opposition leader was subjected to the most horrendous forms of violence, intimidation and victimisation imaginable.

And yet today they loudly proclaim him a hero. The stench of hypocrisy and the opportunism are sickening.

I am not here to praise Tsvangirai. He was no saint - nobody is. But I get suspicious when the same people who tried to throw Tsvangirai off high-rise buildings, cracked his skull with truncheons, plotted to condemn him to life imprisonment, concocted false charges against him, killed his supporters, and brazenly blocked his ascendancy to the presidential office after he had won the elections start leading a chorus of hollow praises in broad daylight.

It was all hunky-dory to see the Zanu-PF mandarins reacting swiftly by issuing statements praising Tsvangirai. For a moment, the underlying message seemed to be anchored on unity, political amity and national cohesion. Full marks to them on that one.

But here is the problem: the expression of grief appears choreographed, opportunistic and contrived.

A visitor from planet Mars reading all these condolence messages from Zanu-PF politicians would be excused for concluding that Tsvangirai was a darling of the tinpot dictatorship. We are talking of a man who defeated one of the most evil regimes on the face of the planet. They repeatedly rigged the elections and murdered his supporters but, against all odds, he outpolled them, proving why autocracy cannot survive forever.

As political scientist Ibbo Mandaza has correctly noted, although there can be no dispute as to Tsvangirai's hero status, it would be a disaster if the very people who brutalised him over the years were to make political capital out of his death.

Are they now calling him a hero out of a genuine conviction that his immense contribution to the nation cannot be ignored? Or could it be that they are saying this for purposes of self-aggrandisement and political opportunism? The latter is more plausible.

There is no doubt that he is a national hero. However, this is not to say he must be interred at the National Heroes' Acre. Far from it. There are many genuine heroes who were not buried at that shrine — including, for instance, an entire pantheon of Zapu nationalists whose final resting place is Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo. Authentic hero status is not granted by a group of self-appointed Zanu-PF officials.

In the court of public opinion, Tsvangirai's hero status arises from his commendable attributes: service to the nation; refusal to surrender to the forces of darkness; humility in the face of persecution; and his unbreakable bond with the average Zimbabwean.

A brave man, a defiant democrat, a people's hero. Nobody can deny him his place in history.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

For sale are rolex watches

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Holiday accommodation available

Oon sale are timberland shoes

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The fall of MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai, son of Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor arrested over Grace Mugabe PhD

6 hrs ago | 2256 Views

The Deceitfulness of Wealth Sermon

7 hrs ago | 713 Views

What's this fuss about our Khupe?

8 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Man rapes ex-girlfriend's teen daughter, offers her $0.50

8 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Valentine's day 'rapist' caught in the act

8 hrs ago | 1794 Views

How Oliver Mtukudzi sheltered a Zimbabwean refugee in downtown Harare

10 hrs ago | 1165 Views

LISTEN: Morgan Tsvangirai in his own words - But If My Death Causes

10 hrs ago | 7575 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai and the making of a national hero

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

10 hrs ago | 3042 Views

Mudede sued over dual citizenship

10 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Gukurahundi victims want their voices heard

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Tsvangirai's death fuels MDC-T turmoil

10 hrs ago | 858 Views

Zimbabwe to mortgage minerals for capital

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

Tsvangirai's death, political phonies and crocodile tears

11 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa, army commanders tensions grow

11 hrs ago | 3277 Views

Khupe apologises

12 hrs ago | 8529 Views

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

14 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

15 hrs ago | 892 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

15 hrs ago | 5736 Views

Zuma's demise

15 hrs ago | 3223 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

16 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

17 hrs ago | 2775 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

17 hrs ago | 5815 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 6763 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

17 hrs ago | 18439 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

17 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

17 hrs ago | 4911 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2844 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

18 hrs ago | 5321 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

18 hrs ago | 2040 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 535 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

19 hrs ago | 5088 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

19 hrs ago | 4322 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

20 hrs ago | 515 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

20 hrs ago | 531 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

20 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

20 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

20 hrs ago | 527 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

20 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

20 hrs ago | 6318 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

20 hrs ago | 1843 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

21 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

21 hrs ago | 4623 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

21 hrs ago | 7409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days