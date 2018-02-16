Zanu-PF and hypocrisy

Opinion / Columnist

Zanu pf never ceases to amaze me, I guess I am not the only one who can read through their shameless hypocrisy. This is their way of doing things but in reality they are a wolf in sheep skin.Dr Morgan Tsvangirai does not need to be declared a national hero by some pathetic men from Zanu pf, a party which is more like a mafia organization. Zanu pf terrorized and haunted MDC T supporters for the simple reason of demanding change, demanding accountability, demanding transparency and so on. Morgan Tsvangirai suffered at the hands of this organization that now wants to pretend otherwise. Who knows the cause of his illness?The ailing Tsvangirai gave Zanu pf sllepless nights.All people from all walks of life know how the MDC T leader put his life at risk for the Zimbabwean people. Hero status or none he is a true hero to the Zimbabwean people. It would be a blunder to have him laid at rest at that place full of non deserving people conferred hero status simply because they belonged to a blood cult called Zanu pf.Go ahead you hypocrites and beautify his name like you do in hypocrisy.Dr Joshua Nkomo ,s name has been used in light tones as Zanu pf cult sort relevance in southern parts of Zimbabwe.Go well Save. You played your role and did it without fear.Some people now speaking fearlessly against Zanu pf emulated it from you. Gone but your legacy lives on. They called you names but Zimbabwean people regarded you highly. They tried to potray you in dark way but it failed to work. MDC T when it started was not ethnic based it represented Zimbabwean people who desired change from all walks of life.May your soul rest in peace Save.Change will come what you started is not in vain.