Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF and hypocrisy

4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu pf never ceases to amaze me, I guess I am not the only one who can read through their shameless hypocrisy. This is their way of doing things but in reality they are a wolf in sheep skin.

Dr Morgan Tsvangirai does not need to be declared a national hero by some pathetic men from Zanu pf, a party which is more like a mafia organization. Zanu pf terrorized and haunted MDC T supporters for the simple reason of demanding change, demanding accountability, demanding transparency and so on. Morgan Tsvangirai suffered at the hands of this organization that now wants to pretend otherwise. Who knows the cause of his illness?

The ailing Tsvangirai gave Zanu pf sllepless nights.All people from all walks of life know how the MDC T leader put his life at risk for the Zimbabwean people. Hero status or none he is a true hero to the Zimbabwean people. It would be a blunder to have him laid at rest at that place full of non deserving people conferred hero status simply because they belonged to a blood cult called Zanu pf.

Go ahead you hypocrites and beautify his name like you do in hypocrisy.Dr Joshua Nkomo ,s name has been used in light tones as Zanu pf cult sort relevance in southern parts of Zimbabwe.

Go well Save. You played your role and did it without fear.Some people now speaking fearlessly against Zanu pf emulated it from you. Gone but your legacy lives on. They called you names but Zimbabwean people regarded you highly. They tried to potray you in dark way but it failed to work. MDC T when it started was not ethnic based it represented Zimbabwean people who desired change from all walks of life.

May your soul rest in peace Save.Change will come what you started is not in vain.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Albert T Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

19 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Go Well Mr Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Tsvangirai's ex-wife consoles mother in-law

5 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Khupe speaks on Chamisa's move

5 hrs ago | 1667 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's mother bans Chamisa, Elizabeth from funeral

5 hrs ago | 1892 Views

UZ pro-Vice Chancellor granted bail

7 hrs ago | 925 Views

WATCH: Thokozani Khupe Explains That She Is The Legitimate President

8 hrs ago | 2956 Views

Zifa mourn Tsvangirai

18 hrs ago | 2568 Views

O'Level results out next Friday

18 hrs ago | 2453 Views

Marist Brothers' bullies force victims to drink toilet water

18 hrs ago | 3684 Views

WATCH: Polish Man Goes Bananas For Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 4479 Views

Big dead python at Zanu-PF official's gate

18 hrs ago | 15935 Views

Dynamos players strike

19 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Chiwenga to launch livestock programme

19 hrs ago | 2713 Views

MDC-T slates Chiwenga, praises Gen Sibanda

19 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Government solves foreign-based students' challenges

19 hrs ago | 589 Views

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

19 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Students at teachers' colleges to learn 3 local languages

19 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Mugabe's close friend reveals he trained Tsvangirai

19 hrs ago | 7399 Views

All Zimbabwean refugees urged to return home

19 hrs ago | 3903 Views

Gwanda teen's dream comes true: To take to the skies

19 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Mnangagwa govt charms United States govt

20 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Chombo faces fresh charges

20 hrs ago | 1494 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days