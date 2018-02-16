Latest News Editor's Choice


Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

While it maybe be hard to fathom the death of Dr Morgan Tsvangirai (May his soul rest in peace) shifts the threat of the only notable opposition in Zimbabwe.

The MDC-T leader showed all that Zanu-PF could be challenged. He was tortured, beaten up and his supporters losing lives along the way but he never gave up.

A rare man indeed, standing up against one of the worst forms of dictatorship.

Soon after he breathed his last breath the biggest threat now faces MDC-T. It is not Zanu-PF neither is it the dreaded secret police but MDC-T wants to devour itself.

Weeks ago I wrote about the calibre of our opposition and the threat of the enemy within.

This party has a lot of brilliant minds but for now it seems its run by hooligans. Cracks showing in the MDC-T just soon after the passing of one of its founders are too big to go unnoticed.

Camps are emerging within the party.

People in power are angling themselves for future positions, which they are already imagining at the expense of its ordinary members who have stayed put even when their lives were in danger.

It brings the question ...is it about the people at large or its about power?

All this stands to benefit the Zanu-PF cult as elections are few months away.

It is not time to be fighting for posts but time to find common ground and remember the main enemy.

While Dr Morgan Tsvangirai's remains were being arranged to be brought home some over zealous people were arranging a vote to elect an interim leader!

This is so disrespectful to the late leader.

A hurried meeting just shows there is no unity at all .

The only thing they will achieve is confuse the supporters because of sheer greed for power. Is it any wonder that people in urban areas will rather abstain from voting?

Source - Albert T Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.

Most Popular In 7 Days