Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Tsvangirai Death: The only truth is

7 hrs ago | Views
Amidst all the speculation and misinformation surrounding the final days of the late former Zimbabwe Prime Minister and leader of the MDC-T, Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, it remains to be seen whether the truth-sayer will eventually rise and set the records straight. What has complicated the unfolding events is that even members of the family seem to have picked their own favorites amongst the contesting sides and thus seen as effectively meddling in the succession politics of the party. This has compromised the credibility of facts in their side of the story too.

Just like during the transitional negotiations of Operation Restore Legacy, every Tom and Jerry claims to have an inside 'source' with first hand knowledge of the happenings in the final days of Morgan Tsvangirai. Baba vangu Shumba! In those days between 15-21 November every person on the street became a journalist, with an inside 'source' as they put it, dishing out even the most microscopic of developments in the negotiations between the army and Mugabe. It boggles the mind that, more or less about 8 people were involved in the actual negotiations with Mugabe and yet, every pompous Zimbabwean you meet on the street from Mbare to Jahunda in Masvingo boasted that he has a source who sat around the negotiating table. Does this then mean the more or less 8 people in the negotiations were 'sources' to 4 million adult Zimbabweans who followed the events, and claimed to have inside sources?

Whilst this is a mathematical lie, let us be generous and extend the numbers. If we add Mugabe and Chiwenga, we now have 10 people who were involved in the actual negotiations. While this remains a mathematical lie again, but it presupposes that even the old man himself, Mugabe, was an inside 'source' to some vendors at Mbare musika. While taking 15 minute breaks during the negotiations, Mugabe would supposedly call these banana-selling vendors and update them on any developments. All while Chiwenga and Mukonori updated theirs too. Charamba as well. During the march on 18 November 2017 at Freedom Square, Victor Matemadanda the war vets Secretary General, climbing and standing out of the sunroof of an SUV, shouted at the top of his voice to the crowds gathered around him that he too had 3 'sources' (including a Mugabe family member) involved in the actual negotiations who informed him that the old man had resigned. It later turned out that as late as 20 November the old man was still pulling tricks up his sleeves to retain office, and yet Matemadanda's 'inside sources' had fed him that Mugabe had resigned 2 days before. That is how corrupted news had become. Welcome to the age of 'inside sources,' speculation and as Donald trump coined it, fake news.

The last days of Tsvangirai have been marred by a lot of speculation, untruths, half-truths, sugar coated truths, sunbaked truths, bended truths, diluted truths, Chamisa truths, Mudzuri truths, family truths, name-your-own truths. The real and only truth, has gone with Morgan Tsvangirai himself. Firstly, we were told the family denied Elizabeth access to see her husband in hospital, but during an interview with Mutumwa Mawere, Tsvangirai's brother Collins, submitted that it was indeed Morgan Tsvangirai himself who, angered by allegations that Elizabeth had been seen in Harare the same day that she allegedly opted to spend the day in bed in Johannesburg because of a headache, barred his wife from seeing him after learning of her suspicious movements. The rumour mill even went as far as alleging that Chamisa and Elizabeth are romantically involved as evidenced by their closeness. Secondly, Collins Tsvangirai, Edwin Tsvangirai, his wife Diana, and Vincent Tsvangirai were interviewed by Sophie Mokoena of SABC on 9 February outside the hospital. While Diana categorically dismissed any speculation that Morgan Tsvangirai had met with 'any' politician from the MDC-T, Edwin confirmed right there and then that Mudzuri had indeed met the MDC leader not once, but twice in two days. Unless this means Mudzuri is not an MDC-T politician, this somewhat was contradictory. Third, a picture allegedly showing Morgan Tsvangirai signing the letter appointing Chamisa as acting president went viral, only for the family and Mudzuri to dismiss the letter as fake and fraudulent.

Such are the effects of modern technology on information degeneracy. The incidence of the family picking sides in the succession fray has compromised their side of the story too. The succession issue remains one of the MDC-T party. It must be solved by the relevant bodies within the party, and not the family. As things stand the tide is moving against the family's favorite, Mudzuri, but this will pull away any gratitudes to the family, from the party, going forward when another leader other than Mudzuri is well and confirmed as substantive leader ultimately. As clear leader going forward, Chamisa is unlikely to favour gogo Tsvangirai with 'thank you groceries' when she has publicly chosen his rival and dressed him down openly. The truth of what led to all this state of affairs, will be buried with Morgan Tsvangirai. The truth of who actually barred Elizabeth access to her husband, has gone with Morgan Tsvangirai. The truth of who signed the letter appointing Chamisa as acting president, has gone with Morgan Tsvangirai. The truth of Morgan Tsvangirai's wish to be buried either in Buhera or anywhere the government sees befitting a former premier of state, has gone with him. The only truth confirmed so far, is that Morgan Tsvangirai is gone.

Zororai murugare Save.

Robert Sigauke is a Legal Advisor, Author, Entrepreneur and Political Analyst based in Johannesburg. He can be contacted at dialogue@highveldmail.co.za  Facebook facebook.com/TheRobertSigaukeDialogue


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Political Analyst, Johannesburg
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai nurse mysteriously dies

4 mins ago | 97 Views

Vendors acquitted over protest against cops

45 mins ago | 115 Views

Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

2 hrs ago | 6150 Views

ZCLDN's statement on drug and alcohol abuse in schools

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Tsvangirai body arrives at Robert Mugabe Square

4 hrs ago | 5500 Views

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3137 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

5 hrs ago | 2745 Views

MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

5 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Zimbabwe presidential scholarship students turn to prostitution

5 hrs ago | 1712 Views

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 949 Views

Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

8 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

8 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

8 hrs ago | 5035 Views

Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 2194 Views

CSO advocates for special instrument for victims of genocide

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

She is Different

8 hrs ago | 3506 Views

Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Zanu PF to use Tsvangirai's funeral to lure voters'

9 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Mnangagwa came short of describing Tsvangirai as the people's hero

9 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Mystery over G40 petition

9 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Tsvangirai's mother boycotts service

9 hrs ago | 8174 Views

MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa over Tsvangirai hero status snub

9 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: ZACC probes Mararike

9 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Bus firm ordered to pay accident victim's wife $60k compensation

9 hrs ago | 1414 Views

I trained Tsvangirai on peace-building, says Mukonori

9 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Govt launches Zimdef forensic audit

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Mnangagwa to commission leased NRZ equipment

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

National healing consultations start

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Peter Dube not out of woods yet

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Stupid AU chair trashes G40 claims

9 hrs ago | 904 Views

Negligent doctor suspended, undergoes retraining

9 hrs ago | 855 Views

Police base closure worries residents

9 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa's conduct shameful, appalling

9 hrs ago | 3873 Views

MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

10 hrs ago | 903 Views

Unwanted couple pitch at Tsvangirai funeral

10 hrs ago | 3832 Views

MDC-T set for March extraordinary congress

10 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Ramaphosa sparks Cabinet panic

10 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn match abandoned due to heavy rain

10 hrs ago | 525 Views

High Court dismisses OK challenge

10 hrs ago | 401 Views

Diaspora woman loses house to mistress

10 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Army uniform land duo in trouble

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mujuru respects Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 903 Views

War vets mourn Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa to fulfil pledges to Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Tsvangirai's mother to kill herself?

10 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Politburo approves new party regalia

10 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

17 hrs ago | 1511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days