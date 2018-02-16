Tsvangirai's son endorses Chamisa

Opinion / Columnist

The late MDC-T leader Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, youngest son has all but endorsed MDC-T acting president Nelson Chamisa as the successor to his father, amid family and party squabbles that have engulfed the funeral of the veteran politician.Richard, who made an appearance at Harvest House, the MDC-T's headquarters, said Chamisa was the chosen one and now carries the responsibility of uniting a party founded by his father in 1999.To quote him, the younger Tsvangirai said "This man (Chamisa) is a true leader, he is the one who walked a great distance with my father and he knows what is needed for this party to move on.""So lets rally behind him and give him maximum support ahead of the elections. My father would be very proud to be replaced by such a man with great qualities."