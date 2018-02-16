The New Zanu-PF has shown political maturity and tolerance

Opinion / Columnist

The death of Mr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has shown the great maturity in Zimbabwe's political land scape. The new dispensation has rose above the ordinary politics to show that Zimbabwean are indeed politically matured and seriously tolerant. It was an eyeful to see people of all walks all political beliefs coming together to mourn a fierce leader of the opposition. The actions which are never seen in Africa where offloaded in Zimbabwe.The president of Zimbabwe and his cabinet gave the opposition party all the help needed. The police provided escort and the army gave security. As Tsvangirais body lie lifeless in the Government provided casket protected by the army Zimbabwe rewrote its political history in the hearts of many Zimbabweans.Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa calls for political maturity and tolerance among leaders. He fulfilled his calls by action. He paid his respect and gave his condolences to the man he fought in the political field.The fact that MrTsvangirai was not burried at the heroes acre did not remove the respect he was accorded and surely deserved. If it was the old ZANU PF Tsvangirais death would have been used as a campaigning tool.Zimbabwe has grown from a violent nation to a tolerant nation in three months. Every person who saw the hands of the diverse political parties during Tsvangirais funeral has praised the political maturity among leaders across the political divide.The nation saw for the first time the absence of the continued use of abusive language among a section of politicians. All what could be seen was genuine grief.It should be noted that though the politicians have diverse opinions and thoughts, they have learnt to embrace tolerance and made Zimbabwe proud.Tsvangirais death has made politicians across the political divide to exercise maturity and tolerance for the sake of developing the country.While some sections of the MDC misguided youth started singing songs which were calculated to provoke ZANU PF, ZANU PF fixed their focus on Tsvangirai and consoling the large populace of the party who were understanding and more tolerant. Slogans like ZANU PF mudenga roverai pasi was never heard. In turn the country maintained the mourning mood.Indeed Tsvangirai achieved more in death than he achieved in life.Although MDC's confused leadership tried to bring in the bereaving old mother in their political internal fights the steady and advancement of political ethos of the nation thwarted the detractors. The actions of the power hungry losers in the MDC exposed Tsvangirai's mother to public insults in both medias. Social media and public.political maturity shown during Tsvangirai's death was necessary in the country and that it will shape the future of politics.At the same time we pray that the MDC politicians spearhead unity among their people and carry on the peace and love left by Tsvangirai.The country needs unity and peace for it to foster socio-economic development.Meanwhile the MDC youths in The country are urged to grab the development funds being given by the government. With this tolerance put in place The government is not for ZANU PF but for Zimbabweans.MDC supporters, youths and marginalised groups are challenged to take advantage of the government's call for peace and development.marginalised groups in the Zimbabwe will be empowered economically if they applied for the funds and request for farms. The new ZANU PF sees beyond party politics. They see the person as a Zimbabwean.The convergence of the country's main political leaders in the form of MDC-T Alliance and NPP National People's Party leader Dr Joice Mujuru and many more who all took the opportunity to console MDC T and the nation gave the country a sense of pride.The nation and indeed the world is inspired by the gesture by the country's opposition leadership. It is time our country found a happy way of differing. Violence must be the thing of the past.Let us differ in the modalities of governing our country, lets hold free and fair elections. Zimbabwe needs to show the world that it is now grown.As we go to elections, we urge the political leadership to maintain that spirit by showing their supporters that differences may be on ideology, but Zimbabwe unites us all.President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised that the elections will be free and fair in honour of Mr Tsvangirai. Mnangagwa has kept his promises so far and nothing can stop him from keeping this one.We hail the example shown by the three main political parties Zanu-PF, MDC-T Alliance and NPP – they need to spread the gospel of peace to their structures at the grassroots to sensitise them on the integral role political tolerance plays in national healing.We must always remember that the maturity tolerance and peace has been watered by the pain blood and sweat of Morgan Tsvangirai.This example, at the level of party leadership, should bid the parties' supporters to emulate their leaders particularly as we count down to this year's elections.What unites us is stronger than any divisions or differences we may have. MDC Should have learnt from ZANU PF. It must not allow its succession to destroy it. We need MDC for democracy. A lone race is not exciting.What we saw at the Tsvangirai's funeral were party leaders relating, that theme should also run through the messages they deliver at campaign rallies. They should not change tune by giving supporters bad messages that push some to violence against rival party members. The death of Tsvangirai must unite the nation in its diversity.Senseless political violence has led to the destruction of property worth thousands of dollars and loss of livelihoods in the past. But when all is said and done, when the profits and losses are tallied, the violence did not benefit the ordinary man, let alone the goons who destroyed public and private property.It is time all party supporters sat down to weigh the prudence of their actions. To this end, we urge all progressive Zimbabweans to maintain the spirit of tolerance and maturity shown by the leadership, put our minds together to move the nation forward.To this end, we hope all party supporters stand put on notice, their leaders have shown the way and they now need to appreciate that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.We challenge MDC and all the opposition parties to go a step further and take that unity of purpose to all other challenges confronting society.ZANU PF has done well and MDC T has responded for the good of the nation.As elections approach us fast we must remember Tsvangirai by voting for ED. Surely Tsvangirai will be happy to see the man who stuck with him to death given a chance of making Zimbabwe what he had always wished to see it be.May God grant Zimbabwe peace and love.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk