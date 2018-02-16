Opinion / Columnist
A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai
A few years ago I came across a quote by VS Naipaul which said that, "The world is what it is; men who are nothing, who allow themselves to become nothing, have no place in it."
I thought that this quote was amazing simply because it spoke to me on a personal level. It basically speaks to the individual and the power that an individual has to become "something" from "nothing." Initially, I felt that this quote summed up the life of former American President, Barack Obama. At the time, I thought he summed up that very quote. However, upon reflecting on Morgan Tsvangirai's life, I feel that this quote sums up the life of Zimbabwe's former Prime Minister.
I first heard of Tsvangirai in 1998 when I was in grade 2. On this particular day my Dad dropped me off at school like any normal day. But this day was rather different as my Dad came back to pick me up at 10am rather than the planned lunchtime pick up. It turns out the school had called our parents to tell them to come pick us up as school had been closed because of the "stay away."
Later that evening, I remember seeing images of running battles between the police and civilians. I remember seeing tear gas all over town and I also remember being told Tsvangirai caused all this! It was truly amazing how one man was able to cause all this unrest in Harare. On that particular day I was thankful because I left school early.
It was only later in my life I would learn just how much of giant Tsvangirai was in the Zimbabwean political landscape. At the time of his ascendency, Zimbabwe was facing economic challenges that were largely blamed on former President Mugabe's regime.
The late 90s were an interesting time during Zimbabwe's history and the effects of that time period are still relevant today. It was during this troubling crisis that Tsvangirai catapulted himself to the apex of opposition politics in Zimbabwe. It was Tsvangirai who gave Mugabe and his colleague's sleepless nights because of how much support he was garnering in the urban political space.
When in 1999, ZANU PF sought to amend the country's constitution; it was Tsvangirai who led the process of rejecting the sham of a constitution. When Tsvangirai contested in the Presidential Election in 2002 ZANU PF had to resort to using violence and vote rigging as a way to win the election. It is fair to say that, at this time Tsvangirai was a treat to ZANU PF's stranglehold on Zimbabwe's political landscape.
From the turn of the millennium, the Zimbabwean economy faced blow after blow reaching its peak in 2008. Inflation was at an all-time high being measured at 79,600,000,000% in Mid-November of that year. In the same year, Zimbabwe held what was the closest the country had seen to a free and fair election. Thabo Mbeki was appointed by SADC and AU as a mediator between Mugabe and Tsvangirai to deal with the economic and social crisis that Zimbabwe was facing.
It is believed that Tsvangirai won the Presidential election but the military intervened to ensure that Mugabe would remain as President of Zimbabwe. Instead of being the President of Zimbabwe Tsvangirai, was appointed Prime Minister of Zimbabwe in a Government of National Unity which saw long-time foes, Mugabe and Tsvangirai working together.
The violence that occurred in 2008 led to Tsvangirai withdrawing from the election because of the level of violence that had been inflicted on those who had been deemed to be his followers. Many argued against the union between ZANU PF and MDC but it was one of the few viable options for stability in Zimbabwe at the time. Yes, Tsvangirai had won outright but he saw the bigger picture, which was of peace in Zimbabwe.
For people in my generation being Zimbabwean has been an extreme sport. For the longest time many of us have not known what a functioning Zimbabwe looks like. Those who were youths at the time of independence talk of a time where the state would take care of its citizens. Citizens could get loans for houses and university education. Jobs were available after the attainment of an O level certificate.
I do not know this Zimbabwe! However, during the GNU there was relative stability in the country. Some of us even entertained the idea of going back home after the attainment of our degrees. Under the GNU, the economy stabilized to resemble a functioning one. Former Finance Minister, who served as Tsvangirai's Secretary General in the MDC was able to implement an "eat what you kill policy." This was crucial to bringing stability to an economy that had all but stopped functioning.
When the 2013 election took place, ZANU PF won convincingly bringing an end to the marriage of convenience that had stabilized Zimbabwe. Although many have been critical at how the MDC conducted itself in the GNU, one common denominator is for some of us, this period is closest we have seen to a functioning Zimbabwe- Tsvangirai was at the heart of this.
He was able to inspire a generation to rise up to a regime that had caused untold suffering on the people it had liberated. Today movements such as, #ThisFlag and Tajamuka were all because of the efforts of Tsvangirai who set the way.
The generation before us could look up to the likes of Josiah Tongogara our generation will forever be thankful to Tsvangirai and all that he did for the democratic struggle in Zimbabwe. The man lost election upon election, albeit it under controversial circumstances, but he continued the struggle for a democratic Zimbabwe where free and fair elections would be the norm. At one point after being beaten he stated that, ""Yes, they brutalised my flesh. But they will never break my spirit. I will soldier on until Zimbabwe is free."
Today Zimbabwe still has a long way to go in terms of realizing Tsvangirai's dream. Yes, mistakes were made but Tsvangirai's heart was always in the right place.
A giant has fallen and the earth has shaken. We should continue this journey, not for Tsvangirai alone, but for the future generation.
Fambai Zvakanaka Save
Aluta Continua
Source - Gwinyai Taruvinga
