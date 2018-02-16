Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'The politics of gender and tribe must fall'

14 hrs ago | Views
Revolutionary greetings comrades. Politics of violence in Zimbabwe is known only to reside in the heart of Zanu-PF. It is in its DNA. Witnessing  acts of violence in our fellow opposition brothers MDC-T is very embarrassing and diminishing. This violence is not new, but as old as MDC-T.

Politics of violence must be condemned in Zimbabwe with the contempt it deserves. This politics is contageous and i bet MDC-T contracted it from Zanu-PF which is the citadel of terror. If political leaders within the opposition formations ignore politics of violence in MDC-T, then we must as well let Zanu-PF govern until thy kingdom come. As opposition we want to precipitate upon Zimbabwe change that will give birth to constitutionalism and democracy.

The attacking of Khuphe and Mwonzora at the burial of Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera by allegedly Chamisa's foot soldiers is a shame in opposition politics. What makes it more appaling is the  attacking of females by MDC-T thugs. If men attack their female counter parts who will protect them. Does this mean women are not safe in MDC-T or it means that women are treated as 'others' in politics?

We also condemn pronouncements by the attackers that Khuphe must go back to Matebeleland, she is not welcome in Mashonaland. Such divisionist pronouncements are archaic and medieval. At this time of civilisation we must abhore politics of tribe. Those who still worship the evil god of tribe must be punished by their organisations within the confines of their constitution. This is moral degeneration of the opposition politics which we must fight in concert. Is it a sin to be a leader from Matebeleland? Is Matebeleland a seperate country? Are those MDC-T thugs a breed apart because they come from Mashonaland?

We further condemn calling Thokozani Khuphe a dissident from Matebeleland. That is gross direspect and disregard of the people of Matebeleland. There is no tribe is Zimbabwe that is better than the other. All tribes are equal and the leaders must treat them as such. If Chamisa is a real leader he must openly condemn such actions. His failure to do so will consign him to the bunch of political idiots who use the tribal mantra  to achieve their limited political aspirations. If MDC-T has a constitution, we expect Chamisa et al to use it to punish those thugs.

Dear Zimbabweans the politics of tribe belongs in the past. We are a progressive nation that must reject worshipping the god of tribe. Let us today at this very hour break into pieces the alter of the god of tribe. The politics of tribe is very dangerous, it is a witch's cauldron fermenting with dangerous ingredients. If it is not curbed, it is a time bomb that can explode any time and lead the country into an armageddon.

Instead of us fighting each other along tribal lines, let us celebrate our differences and richness there is in diversity. Let us treat each other as brothers worth to be loved than enemies worth to be stoned. Let us unlearn treating women as aliens in politics and protect them all the times. As oppostion, as long as we are divided along tribal lines, let us forget about successfully wrestling political hegemony from Zanu-PF. Tribal division within the ranks of oppostion parties will only serve to discredit us and elongate Zanu-PF rule.

This is not the time for the politics of gender and tribe. It is time for preaching the gospel of homogeneity within the opposition parties. Heterogeneity within our ranks will lead us to an evitable slide to doom. Let us choose today, at this very hour, to unite or die disunited as fools. Only when we are united will we dethrone Zanu-PF. Remember the biblical children of Israel marched around the mighty walls of Jericho in one accord, on the 7th round the mighty walls tumbled down. Dear comrades, there is nothing impossible when we are united. We need each other to remove Zanu-PF from power.

Victory is certain, alluta continua.NPP National Youth Spokesperson
Khulani David Ndlovu

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Khulani David Ndlovu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Gender, #Tribe, #Politics

Comments

4 roomed house on sale

For sale is sofa

House for sale

Mini stereo system on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

Audi a4 2004 model

Nissan gloria on sale

Smart phones deals


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PRC condemns all forms of violence

16 mins ago | 33 Views

We must reject the politics of division and tribalism

1 hr ago | 555 Views

Open letter to Nelson Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Mujuru not in MDC alliance

2 hrs ago | 1053 Views

African athletes shine in 2018 Winter Olympics

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Two stray elephants gunned down

5 hrs ago | 1016 Views

'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

6 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son shot

6 hrs ago | 4873 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay bonuses

6 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Tshinga Dube wades into 'foreign' labour saga

6 hrs ago | 1648 Views

'Chamisa now unstoppable'

6 hrs ago | 4342 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai story: A true mirror of human rights encroachments faced by widows in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Hooker stabs client to death

7 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Pastor fails to pay maintenance

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

Woman scalds hubby with cooking oil

7 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa commissions NRZ rolling stock

7 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Chamisa bemoans violence against party leaders

7 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Billy Graham dies

8 hrs ago | 1857 Views

The Menzisi Dube Foundation Appeal

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

PICTURES: Bhalagwe memorial service

8 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Turning blind eye on violence, root cause of MDC split - Coltart

8 hrs ago | 1701 Views

US to withdraw MDC-T funding over terror attacks on Khupe?

8 hrs ago | 3660 Views

MDC-T splits as Obert Gutu quits MDC-Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 6231 Views

What peace and reconciliation without truth

9 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mugabe feeling 'unloved' on his 94th birthday

9 hrs ago | 3392 Views

President Mugabe's 94th birthday photos

10 hrs ago | 13762 Views

Mahamat of supporting a coup government in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 701 Views

Ban on kombis in CBD slammed

10 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Zhuwao 'reacts angrily' as AU supports Mnangagwa' - report

10 hrs ago | 1383 Views

WATCH: The moment Khupe was attacked by Chamisa's supporters

10 hrs ago | 3200 Views

Happy Birthday Baba Bona

10 hrs ago | 2981 Views

Happy national youth day comrades

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

Thank You Zimbabwe - MDC-T

10 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Attack on Khupe a Gukurahundist replica

11 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Mujuru in Buhera

11 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Khupe attackers were chanting Chamisa slogans

11 hrs ago | 838 Views

Econet Media's Kwesé and iflix Deepen Partnership

11 hrs ago | 501 Views

The politics of gender and tribe must fall - NPP Youths

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chamisa apologise but tells Khupe to go to Mars

11 hrs ago | 7165 Views

WATCH: Chamisa supporters called Khupe a dissident

11 hrs ago | 1999 Views

No lavish 94th birthday celebrations for Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Mutambara whip up MDC-T crowd with partisan speech

13 hrs ago | 3918 Views

Mnangagwa's emissary humiliated at Tsvangirai burial

13 hrs ago | 1981 Views

MDC-Thugs

13 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Tsvangirai may have been poisoned, same way as Mnangagwa was

14 hrs ago | 6923 Views

Omega Sibanda linked company fights Childline Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Claims Kasukuwere visited Russia to secure lethal drugs to used on political opponents

14 hrs ago | 7682 Views

Food aid distributed to only those who submit voter serial numbers

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mutare gang forces villagers to submit voter serial numbers

14 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days