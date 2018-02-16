Latest News Editor's Choice


Happy Birthday Baba Bona

Happy birthday to the former President of Zimbabwe. From your efforts, Zimbabwe benefited in a lot of ways just that things turned ugly when you overstayed your welcome as the President of Zimbabwe. But still, I appreciate all the efforts you made and thank you for the good things you did for Zimbabwe as a leader was expected to do. I do not wish you death at this point but I wish you many more years to live.

Pazana mavekutosvika (you are now about to reach 100 years of Grace) Baba VaBona, Chatunga na Robert, Murume waGrace and Sekuru va Simba. (Bona, Robert and Chatunga's father, Grace's husband and Simba's Grandfather)

Enjoy this day semunhu ava pamudyandigere kudaizvi (as someone who is now a retired or is now on pension)You are and you will always be my Hero. I celebrate your life because life is a gift.

t's unfortunate that there is no Lavish birthday for you Baba Bona as it was a tradition in Zimbabwe that every 21st of February there was going to be a Lavish 21st Movement in Celebration of your life. But still kusavapo kwe (the absence of) 21st movement kana kuvapo kwayo (the presence of) , the bottom line is you are 94 today and hazvikutadzisei kusvika paZana (100) kana kutodarika futi (it will not stop you from reaching 94 today or even to exceed to hundred years or more).

You fought a good fight, you played your role. Whatever good or bad you did, you are much appreciated for the lessons you left some of us with when your reign came to an end.

Just like you celebrated you 92th birthday with a 92kg cake, I always thought for your 84th birthday you were also going to have a cake with a weight of 94kg because I had concluded that you were the lifetime President of Zimbabwe.

I can still imagine he amount of money that was spent by the Government in celebrating your birthday, all the expenses while other citizens where struggling to make ends meet no matter how hard they try.

It is not bad celebrating life of great men but not at the expense of others. Food shortages never stopped the 21st movement celebrations in Zimbabwe.


Most Popular In 7 Days