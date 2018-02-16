We must reject the politics of division and tribalism

Opinion / Columnist

MDC has shown once again that it is a violent party which grows on intimidation blackmail and instilling fear. Tsvangirai's funeral has shown the lunatics behaviour of the paid drunk MDC outfits where in Khupe and Mwonzora were almost killed burnt in a locked up thatched house. What never seizes to amaze was that all this dog's breakfast behaviour was blamed on ZANU-PF. We must come together and reject the politics of division and violence.It has been exposed at Humanikwa village that all violence is manufactured in MDC-T. The day the world was supposed to burry the democratic icon the true colours of such icon came out. Mr Mwonzora and Ms T Khupe were tribally abused and violently shaken. They had to seek refugee in the hut of a ZANU-PF peace loving cadre who was sickened by such violence. Remember when Tsvangirai ordered his youth to beat up Mangoma and Biti. Biti was served by his agility as he jumped into Tsvangirai's car while Mangoma was left to the mercy of the youth who wanted to target the criminals surrounding Mangoma's clothes. In the process Mangoma emerged with bruised ego and swollen chicks.This week we have watched with dismay as our former Prime Minister was laid to rest amidst scenes of violence which defied the sombre mood expected at a funeral. The overzealous youthful Chamisa failed to lay out a vision for a party driven by division and violence ridden outfit The Women's Relevance in the Party was left reeling chamisa will again lay out policies that will add yet another layer of discrimination and disenfranchisement, violence and thuggery. Democracy was buried together with Tsvangirai.Our country is facing a political crisis, but this is not an excuse to turn away from one another. This government's rhetoric on social serves one purpose: to accentuate differences within our communities must be carried forward. It is only ZANU-PF which can do this. MDC-T has failed its members. But we know that women can only lose out under a party that pits people against their neighbours. We know that when people are shunned because of difference, women experience a double prejudice. MDC Chamisa has shown no respect for women from the bereaving gogo Manyonda and shocked Khupe. The trauma Khupe experienced when the house she was hiding in was set on fire can not be relived.This form of violence must never be tolerated especially when we are near elections. If MDC loses they will cry foul and will start violence. We look up to ZANU-PF to bring in peaceful elections and defy the trigger happy Chamisa and his hired hooligans.Zimbabwe is calling for a different approach. And ZANU-PF is starting by listening. This week, while Chamisa is preparing to burn more leaders and beat up a lot more we've been speaking to thousands of people across Zimbabwe and asking them the simple question: what do you want? The results we've heard have offered suggestions for an election system based on justice and equality; a culture based on opportunities for all; a thriving society that celebrates diversity. The voices of people that we have heard have been insightful, moving, and heartbreaking. And they have again proven that we have more in common than that which sets us apart. Zimbabwe needs peace. We must shun violent parties and move on to a prosperous nation.WE strive to represent everyone who seeks equality. As MDC-T inflames tensions within our communities and fuels tribalism on our streets, we are reaching out and building a more inclusive politics.ZANU PF has the hearts of many at heart and it is only fair that in the coming elections we vote ZANU PF.WE vote for peaceVazet2000@yahoo.co.uk