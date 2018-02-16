Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | Views
The death of MDC-T President has left a big mark in Zimbabwe's politics and beyond. Indeed Dr Morgan Tsvangirayi was a great man who brought in democracy in a country where one party state has been the order. Tsvangirayi always preached peace and unity amongst his supporters.

There is a challenge ahead of political violence being perpetrated by rogue MDC-T supporters which be solved. The events which occurred in Buhera at his burial leaves a lot to be desired. Supporters should desist from violence and it must be condemned with the strongest terms it deserve.

Whilst the country is hungry for a Moses to help them cross the turbulent waters, violence on the other side has shown its ugly face in one of the most strongest political party in Zimbabwe.

Factionalism and tribalism within the party has been a cause of concern and previously caused splits. If the problem is not quickly solved it will hinder the prospects of the party winning any election in Zimbabwe.

The violence skirmishes against Hon Douglas Mwonzora and Hon Thokozani Khupe in Buhera is something which has been brewing up for a long time within the party. There are some unrepentant young people who are being used to fan violence in order to achieve their political goals.

Many groups and individuals believe that their political systems will never respond to their demands and then resort to violence to intimidate. As a result, they believe that violence is not only justified but also necessary in order to achieve their political objectives. Similarly, these political factions believe that beatings will change things and into acquiescence.

The assailants labelled Dr Thokozani Khupe as a "dissident" and was told to go back to Matebeleland. There is need for national healing within Zimbabweans if we are really serious of solving this tribalisti hegemony.

This has become deplorable and we cannot tolerate it as a country. A high delegation of European observers will be in the country soon to observe the harmonised elections and this will not paint a good image to the country. Nelson Chamisa must act like Amalinze the cat who was the best wrestler in Umofia and was unbeaten by champions.

He has to show his biting teeth and denounce violence. He must whip this rogue and thuggery behaviour into a modern day civilised entity. The perpetrators must be positively identified and get arrested. This kind of Boko haram and Al- Shabab Islamic terrorist behavior should not be given any room to manifest. Zimbabwe is a peaceful country and we should maintain the status qou.

Nelson Chamisa has all what this generation is looking for. A young and charismatic leader. He must be brave enough to carry the burden on his shoulders left by the late Morgan Tsvangirayi. He must unite the party, remove that clique of tribalism, racial behaviour. He has a lot of work to fix before the election time. Factionalism is real. We saw factionalism creating serious divisions in Zanu PF during the Gamatox era where President of NPP Dr Joice Mujuru was fired from Zanu PF. Last year President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived another sacking which in turn turned to the sacking of G40 by team Lacoste.

There is need to draw lessons from these two political parties, that they must retire if their term is over. Clinging on to power will always result in factional fights and leadership wrangles. Robert Mugabe overstayed in power and he has to be thrown out. Morgan Tsvangirayi also could not relinquish until he died. MDC-T is terribly divided because the three Vice Presidents all want to take over the leadership hence all these misunderstandings.

Unfortunately this is also a sad indictment on Morgan and his sometimes flawed decision making. He should have passed the baton to someone else much earlier once he knew he was terminally ill or at least he should have resigned and called for a leadership contest within the MDC. This is yet another example of leaders hanging on too long even when they are wounded. This Nelson Chamisa's take over is a result of a lack of proper succession plan within the MDC-T. It is sad that his burial was marred with violence.

Contacts
Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
Whatsapp - +27747402042
E-mail- konileonard606@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Nissan gloria on sale

Funcargo on sale

Golf5 on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

Hisense fridge on sale

Xtrail on sale

1 room cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 6567 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 560 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7435 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 779 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

3 hrs ago | 2576 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2851 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2550 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

6 hrs ago | 5375 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

7 hrs ago | 3615 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3923 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1026 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4917 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2205 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2900 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6691 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2674 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2770 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3962 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 804 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

12 hrs ago | 8560 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 939 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8198 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6788 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9466 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3261 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 156 Views

School drags parents to court over fees

13 hrs ago | 449 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days