Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago
Thanksgiving to Everyone Who Attended the Burial of Our Democratic Icon Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai and to Those Who Morn in Different Places

I would personal like to express my oath of thanksgiving to everyone who managed to present themselves in the farewell of Democratic Icon, our Unifer in Humanikwa in Buhera, I saluted you all. On the Birthday of Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai we have gathered but on his last day on this Planet, we traveled from different Places to bring our Farewell with him because of his highly appreciated, admirable and unforgettable democratic jobs he did to us all National and International. I say thank you.

I would like to thank the multitudes of Zimbabweans who turned in their huge numbers at Humanikwa village in Buhera Tuesday 20 February 2018 to give our Democratic Icon Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, a befitting send-off.

Buhera saw an unprecedented bumper crowd of mourners that has ever voluntarily converged at a funeral in Zimbabwe since Independence; the first mammoth crowd of voluntary mourners ever to turn up at the burial of a National Hero.

I do thank all Africans and the rest of the Global Community whose diplomats also turned up in their huge numbers to pay their last respects to our Democratic Icon, our Mentor, our Hero, our Father, our Inspire, our Unifer, our Political Educator President Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

MDC-T Party
Acting President Pastor Advocate Hon Nelson Chamisa and the MDC-T National Standing Committee Leadership, MDC-T Provincial Leadership, MDC-T Districts Leadership, Wards Leadership, Branch Leadership and all MDC-T Grassroots Supporters also laud the multitude of Political Parties, including Zanu-Pf, who came to Buhera to pay their deepest condolences to the Tsvangirai Family and the Excellent Movement for Democratic Change Party. In the same vein, I also pay tribute to the Principals of the MDC Alliance who joined Tsvangirai Family and MDC-T Party in giving a befitting send-off to our undisputed National Hero of Zimbabwe.

I saluted you all and thanksgiving fellow Leadership and fellow Citizens of Zimbabwe for making a clear and unequivocal statement that underlined the Hero Status of our dear departed Democratic President.

Thanksgiving Fellow Citizens, Fellow Democrats and Fellow MDC-T Cadres for the huge turn out that affirms your unstinting faith and support in what our leader believed in and the Democratic Struggle that he executed for an eventful life of 30 years beginning in ZCTU and in the Movement for Democratic Change Party.

_The diverse crowd that turned up in Humanikwa in Buhera speaks to the inclusive nature of the politics that our late President Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai prosecuted during his lifetime. The diverse crowd underlines his values and his vision of an inclusive and tolerant society in which our diversity is regarded as strength and not a weakness._

Once again, I personal thank you Fellow MDC-T Cadres, Fellow Democrats, Fellow Citizens National and International.

Source - Richard M Simango
Most Popular In 7 Days