Chamisa, vigilante or villain

8 hrs ago | Views
The 14th of February will forever be remembered as the day many Zimbabweans lost one of their greatest gallant sons. Although a dark cloud is hanging heavily above many Zimbabweans as a result of the late president and co-founder of MDC Morgan Richard Tsvangirai one thing that is for sure is that they now need another captain to stir the ship in the midst of the coming storm and its current ferocious winds.

For the newly elected interim president of the MDC Nelson Chamisa this is relatively going to be a mammoth task with only a few months remaining to the elections. Virtually every Zimbabwean is sympathizing with the MDC including the ruling party ZANU-PF which has relatively shown significant changes ever since the inception of Emmerson Mnangagwa as its first secretary.

ZANU-PF's presidential candidate and Zimbabwe's current interim president Mnangagwa has stolen most of the hearts of the people of Zimbabwe even prior to his presidential inauguration primarily because in many Zimbabweans' eyes he is the one man that finally ended the fate of the Mugabe Dynasty.

His government also assisted in the funeral of Tsvangirai something which his predecessor wouldn't have probably done had he been the current president. He has relatively put a lot of ministers under the scope especially those that are believed by the masses to be heavily involved in corruption charges. For instance former minister of mines Obert Mpofu is currently being quizzed about the disappearance of US$15 billion a couple of years ago from the Chiadzwa Mine an issue which had been suppressed under Mugabe's reign. With regards to this Mnangagwa is steadily gaining the assurance of the people.

For Chamisa most of the youths who relatively form the basis of the population of Zimbabwe are staunch supporters of the opposition as evidenced by their constant yearning for regime change. So with this fact in the bag Chamisa might become Zimbabwe's second legitimate president in over three decades.

However, a worrying fact before champagnes can be popped is the underlying fact that most Zimbabwean youths do not want to partake in the elections primarily because of the mere fact that ZANU-PF has relatively won all the elections regardless of the consent of the electorate.

If this is to transpire then Chamisa will definitely be the villain. Mnangagwa has massive support from the elderly people who relatively make up much of the electorate in Zimbabwe. Most of the people especially those that are above the retirement age are staunch supporters of ZANU-PF and anyone who is clad in those colors is a comrade.

Another fact is that the military played a significant role in the ouster of former president Mugabe and for that only the militia stole the hearts of the masses and the military is heavily rallying behind Mnangagwa. Also the First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa recently rescinded her parliamentary seat so as to concentrate on her First lady duties, extra points for team Emmerson.

The 40 year old charismatic and energetic Chamisa recently said that "we are unstoppable, unconquerable and unbeatable, we are covering all areas. We are moving a notch higher and a gear up." Hopefully he will be able to fulfil that mandate that he alluded at and live up to Tsvangirai's expectations.

For Chamisa it is now a break or make situation. Nevertheless most Zimbabweans are likely going to sympathize with the opposition as a result of its fallen leader. If Chamisa plays his cards right Zimbabwe might have a new government sooner than a heartbeat!


Source - Daniel Itai
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

