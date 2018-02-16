Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

12 hrs ago
Chamisa handle Khuphe's issue carefully or you will never again address a rally in Matebeleland.

I have been a loyal MDC-T member for almost two decades. In these two decades, I have noted that Ndebele people are treated like nothing and they are compelled to play second fiddle to the Shona brothers and sisters. What is painful is the reality that the people of Matebeleland have been very loyal to MDC-T.

We have heard enough of these MDC-T leaders who are committed to using our people to gunner for support in Matebeleland. Today we are saying to hell with Chamisa and his dirty dozen. We will never allow him to treat our very own Thokozani Khuphe like trash. If Chamisa doesn't handle the Khuphe saga with great care, then he will never address a rally in Matebeleland. We are committed to making sure that his rallies amount to nothing. Violence is not an MDC-T Shona monopoly capital. No one has a monopoly on violence, mind you, we can employ violence better than anyone else. This is a stern warning to Chamisa and his globins.

Thokozani Khuphe has been there for Tsvangirai when Welshman and Biti left the party. Today unhonourable Chamisa you have the audacity to throw her under the bus because you think she is a threat to your self- imposed Kingship. We have had enough of being used by you comrades and we are saying today in 2018 you will never use Matebeleland as your playing ground.

Your foot-soldiers have the audacity to call Khuphe a dissident who must go back to Matebeleland. If our people are no longer supposed to attend events in Mashonaland, you also shall never attend a rally in Matebeleland. What you have given the people of Matebeleland is what you are going to get back. Its now tit for tat situation. We will never keep up with tribalism of this disappointing nature. In 2018, Matebeleland will never be your bedroom Chamisa and your politically blank thugs.

If you want the votes of Matebeland, treat our comrade and sister with the dignity she deserves. You know very well that your rise to power is unconstitutional, hence illegal. You were never voted but appointed by Tsvangirai on his deathbed, worse still, on a tribal ticket. You might be a charismatic leader to others but truth be told, you are a mere empty vessel. You are ideologically bankrupt. If you are not careful, the Khuphe saga might stagger the final nail on your political coffin. You cant even see that you are moving from blunder to blunder as though led by blind fate. Read the Matebeleland political atmosphere carefully, and stop allowing ill-gotten power to cloud your judgement.

To our dear sister Thabitha Khumalo who has allegedly positioned herself to fill in Thokazani Khuphe's position once she is pushed off the bus, we are warning you to sit down and stop volunteering to be used. Stop acting like a desperate student who campaigns ceaselessly for being a class-monitor. The Matebeleland people will never continue playing second fiddle to the MDC-T Shona thugs. MaKhumalo if you want to see the anger of the Matebeleland youth being vented on you, take that position. We will treat that as the highest act of defiance and you,  as a sell-out.

We are therefore calling the Matebeleland youth to unite against MDC-T politics of tribe. We have had enough of being treated as nothing by MDC-T leadership. In 2018 if Chamisa does not correct his wrongs, let us reject MDC-T and punish it severely in the ballot box. We have been quietly watching from the sidelines, but we are saying today, enough is enough. We don't want tribalist leaders in Matebeleland anymore. Chamisa uzokubona okukhulu eMatebeleland lonyaka, sikhathele ngokuphathwa okwezinja. Lungisa indaba kaKhuphe ngendlela esemthethweni or else ngeke ulubeke eMatebeleland.

Olendlebe uzwile

Disgruntled Matebeleland MDC-T youth.


Source - Disgruntled Matebeleland MDC-T youth.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
Most Popular In 7 Days