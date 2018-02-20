Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mugabe lonely on his birthday

13 hrs ago | Views
In our series of letters from Africa, we consider the fate of ousted president Robert Mugabe as he celebrates his 94th birthday.

A famous quote by Machiavelli advises politicians: "It is better to be feared than loved — if you cannot have both."
However, the Italian Renaissance author and statesman then warns that if a ruler chooses fear, it is best not to be extreme — as unnecessary cruelty will never win life-long loyalty.

During Mugabe's rule in Zimbabwe, he enjoyed great prestige and high honour.

He personified the state he led for almost four decades as he tightened his grip. But two months after his resignation following a military intervention, he cuts a lonely figure.

Ahead of his 94th birthday, he looked tired and sad, while the former ebullient first lady Grace Mugabe seemed gloomy — no smiles as they met African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat. Just dejection.

Mugabe reportedly told Mahamat that "he resigned for the sake of peace and development in the country".

Although he is no longer in power, Mugabe's birthday — his 94th — is still a public holiday. This year, he celebrated indoors, away from the public glare.
It is a far cry from previous years, when his staff presented him with massive birthday cakes at colourful functions at his office.

Public celebrations would normally happen the following weekend. There would be food galore, music and huge cakes sponsored by the corporate world, with the opposition condemning the extravagance in a country where many struggled to put food on the table.

The absence of all this is likely to make Mugabe's 94th birthday a sobering affair.

It seems he is about to learn that very few people can command love, respect and affection in and out of power.

‘I'm so lonely'

The late Nelson Mandela, who became South Africa's first black president, is a rare example.
Now we learn that Mugabe is reaching out to former enemies as he tries to work out what went wrong for him. One of those he has met is Joice Mujuru, his former deputy whom he fired a few years ago, accusing her of treasonous behaviour.
During hate-filled ruling Zanu-PF party rallies, Mugabe and his wife would rail against Mujuru, alleging she used witchdoctors and seduced men to make a grab for power.

Mugabe has now apologised for his past and reportedly confided in her that he is lonely and has been deserted by even his relatives and friends. It was as if he was appealing to all Zimbabweans, wondering how he had lost the people's affection.
To be forgotten, despised or reviled out of power or in death speaks volumes about your conduct in power, or during your period of influence.

The Mobutu model?

I remember listening to Candidat Ya Biso Mobutu by the great Congolese rumba king, Franco.

It is from 1984, a 19-minute campaign song for Mobutu Sese Soko, the autocrat who ruled Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) for decades until he was toppled in 1997.

The song was distributed to millions of Congolese — it rouses the emotions and calls for the nation to vote for the sole candidate in an election Mobutu won with 99,9% of the vote.

He, like Mugabe, commanded huge rallies. But he took the Machiavellian dictum too far.

He was once feted in the streets, hailed as a man who had saved the country from anarchy.

There are stories of how he would interrupt important audiences on board his yacht on the Congo River to rush on deck and acknowledge chants of praise from passengers on passing vessels.

But Mobutu failed to plan for a legacy that would command true love. When his time was up, no-one wanted him around.
He left a trail of misery, corruption, an economy on its deathbed and fled to Morocco, away from relatives and friends, where he died.

His magnificent house in Gbadolite was looted. It is now a pale shadow of its former self, with lizards, not military officers, parading around the shell of a building.

Fallen emperor

Likewise for Jean-Bedel Bokassa in the Central African Republic, who combined extreme greed and delusions of grandeur — his lavish coronation as Emperor Bokassa in 1977 is estimated to have cost tens of millions of dollars.

When he lost power, crowds celebrated. He was sentenced to death in absentia, although this was later commuted to a prison term on his return from exile.

Those who later saw him loitering around his residence in Bangui after he was released from prison say he would wave at anything passing by.

Few recognised him, or went to see him.

Leaders who become tangled up in corruption do not realise how much disaffection there is towards them until they lose power.
Mugabe used to be heartened to hear singing apostolic faith churchmen, clad in white robes, when he landed home after a visit abroad. He would then address those present about the virtues of the liberation struggle that had won the country its freedom, but at the end of day this did not put bread on the table.

The spectacular sight of thousands calling for his resignation in his last days in power must have eaten deep into his conscience.

The fact that Mugabe has admitted his loneliness is a lesson for current and future leaders — earn true love by being a servant of the nation. — BBC Online.

Hungwe is a Zimbabwean journalist-turned-barrister.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - BBC
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Hungwe, #Mugabe, #Lonely

Comments

Jumping castle on sale

Golf5 on sale

Rolex watched on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Smart phones deals

4 roomed house on sale

Mushrooms for sale

House for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

30 mins ago | 362 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

33 mins ago | 164 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 869 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1227 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3595 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8468 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3892 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3624 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3501 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3086 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3211 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5467 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 898 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4181 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4521 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8464 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1692 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

9 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

9 hrs ago | 3308 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3824 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3014 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

12 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4751 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10576 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2502 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3247 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9350 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2190 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days