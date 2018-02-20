Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | Views
As a dissatisfied group of MDC-T from Matebeleland North, we are worried by Chamisa's avoidance of the Congress to choose the President. We are of the feeling that only the Congress must decide who will lead.

What is even more disturbing is the allegations that he (Chamisa) is busy promising provincial chairs money to bring the right people to fullfill his agenda. As MDC-T Matebeleland North members we wont sell out one of our own because of the love for money. Our struggle goes beyond temporary material things. This time we are saying as Matebeleland North, we shall reject being bullied and blackmailed by the illegitimate Chamisa.

We might differ with MaKhuphe in a few things but we are wholly behind her. We will not hesitate to remove those who you have bribed to sanatise your illegitimacy. One wonders why a man of law like you can choose to defy the constitution. Is it because you now think you are the MDC-T constitution? Can't you see that your insantiable apetite for power is destroying the party? Stop being a constitutional delinquent and stick to the constitution young man.

If rumours that you are set to fire Khuphe from the party today are true, then 2018 will surprise you. Whatever decision the party's Standing Committee will arrive at today, Friday, we are not obliged to respect. As a group of dissatisfied Matebeleland North memebers of MDC-T, we are advocating for proper channels to be followed in choosing the new party President. We shall never be ruled by self-imposed Chamisa who is there on a tribal ticket. MDC-T divided along tribal lines will never remove Zanu PF from power. If this continues unstopped, perhaps its high time we join Matebeleland regional political parties because its clear our tribe is not wanted in MDC-T. We shall never be bandied like pawns in rough game.

A failure to return to constitutionalism and democracy by MDC-T will render the party a replica of Zanu PF. If we continue blessing unconstitutional maneuvers, then we might as well shift our loyality to Zanu PF because it does that better.

Firing Khuphe from the party will confirm the allegations that MDC-T is a tribal party. It will further send a clear message that Matebeleland tribes are not welcome in the party. We will be left with only one choice, to embrace our own regional parties which wont discriminate us on tribal lines. In conclusion, Chamisa, if you want our votes do the right thing or else forget about our votes.

Dissatisfied group of MDC-T Matebeleland North.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Dissatisfied group of MDC-T Matebeleland North
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Khupe, #Chamisa, #MDC-T

Comments

Kitchen units repairing

Toyota sprinter on sale

Accommodation available in harare

Jewellery on sale

Mushrooms for sale

Mini stereo system on sale

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Kitchen units on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

29 mins ago | 345 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

32 mins ago | 156 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 865 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1222 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3587 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8445 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3878 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3621 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3495 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3079 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3206 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5462 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 897 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4177 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8455 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3179 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1692 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

8 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

9 hrs ago | 3306 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3820 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3012 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

12 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10574 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2502 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2619 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2852 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3191 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9342 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2190 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days