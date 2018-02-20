A tale of three vice presidents

Latest News Editor's Choice


The tragi-comedy in the main opposition party vis-à-vis succession is as sad as it is amusing.

Coming at a time of mourning the demise of its leader, its both taboo and embarrassing. How can a whole trio of vice presidents tussle for leadership during the illness, funeral and burial of the dear leader? Another episode of 'game of thrones'. One wonders if the effort and determination to lead being shown by the three deputies is 'wanting to care' for the masses or securing pole position at the feeding trough.

In African culture and tradition, when death occurs in the village, more so for a party leader, the wind is allowed to settle before the contentious issues can be deliberated upon. Again, those in the inner circle do not 'lift their armpits' in public. Inheritance and takeovers are discussed in hushed tones, not chasing after one another by the graveside.

What a shame.

Spirits of the land frown upon such behaviour and lack of respect for the departed. Now every Jack and Jill know all is not well in the main opposition party. Its like the late opposition leader knew the eventual consequences of having three vice presidents, total chaos and more splits. We have be told ad naseum, peace begins with you.

Tondorindo Chinehasha. Harare.

Source - Tondorindo Chinehasha
Most Popular In 7 Days