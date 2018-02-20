Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | Views
Now that developmental projects like irrigation and fisheries are being commissioned in Chiweshe, Mash Central, orderly arrangements are needed. Village heads and elders must seriously consider coming up with sites for rural cemeteries.

The present scenario where we bury our dead anywhere and anyhow is not sustainable. Moreover, where a communal cemetery is in place, the mystic aura associated with death is demystified. Having graves sited behind homes, in fields and even adjacent to schools may no be the best set up.

Long back in Chiweshe the dead were buried in caves, as time went on anthills became sites of choice and of late its anywhere. The ideal planning and orderly arrangement is where we have pasture land here, homesteads there and the cemetery over that side.

In Chinehasha Village, we are lucky that we have a village head who has an ear for his people. He is always among the villagers and attending to their needs. With such people in leadership, development is never scarce. Chinehasha Village is near a massive dam and fisheries are being established. Very soon it will be a hive of activity as traders jostle to buy fish and what more, an irrigation project is on cards.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Thomas Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Jewellery on sale

Slimming belts on sale

4 roomed house on sale

Lessons for making snacks on offer

Comforters on sale

Im looking for ahouse to buy

For sale are rompers

On sale are jewellery boxes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

27 mins ago | 314 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

30 mins ago | 142 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 776 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1218 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3572 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8383 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3850 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3065 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5450 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4174 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4517 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8431 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3175 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1689 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

8 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

8 hrs ago | 3300 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3807 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3009 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

11 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4750 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5193 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10561 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2500 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3244 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1149 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3186 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9324 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2188 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days