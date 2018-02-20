Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

13 hrs ago | Views
The shooting of one unarmed civilian and the injurying of the other two by police yesterday afternoon in Harare during a time when the country is healing from a political, social and economic challenge is a cause of concern.

There was an outcry about the shooting and it has been  condemned by many people across the country. There was property destruction at Harare central police station as the angry mob retaliated to the shooting.

This was triggered by police who have shot two innocent by standers in a stand-off earlier on at the Chitungwiza fly over in the capital. The fiasco was on the now reversed ban on commuter omnibuses plying from locations into the capital's central business district.

Anti-riot police officers threw tear smoke canisters and wantonly beat members of the public who were suspected of causing trouble although some claim the beating was indiscriminate.

Police officers started shooting warning shots in the air trying to chase away the commuter omnibuses who were resisting the move.

Police cars have been targeted and some of them burnt and a fire was set at Harare Central police, where protesters were against the unpopular police service and started throwing stones.

Some innocent journalists who were attempting to cover the fighting were unwelcome by both sides and they had to depart after someone cried out to the media.

Earlier on there were running battles between police and tear gassed kombi drivers over the hugely unpopular directive which as reported earlier on has been reversed by the government.

Such kind of barbaric behaviour is not welcome in a country which has neen grappling with economic and political challenges

This sad development was unfortunate and the police officers who fired at unarmed civilians should be brought to book. The police officers failed to apply the five rules of a firearm in order to achieve their goals. Police must first fire warning shots or  shoot to injure than shoot to kill. The police has shown its incompetence to deal with riotous mob. There is need to send our law enforcing agents back to a refresher course and learn on how to deal with such scenarios. Their training needs to be revisited and improved in that sector.

Instead of protecting the civilians they are elimating them.Zimbabweans are peace loving people and are not all that violent do not move around with guns and even the hard core criminals are no longer moving with guns like in South Africa. May the departed soul rest in perfect peace.

We are preaching about Zimbabwe being the safest and conducive place to do business but shooting civilians in skirmishes and disturbances is deplorable. The Commissioner of Police Gideon Matanga has a task to nature his lieutenants and turn them into a professional force.

Contacts
Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
Whatsapp - +27747402042
E-mail - konileonard606@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

House for sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Rolex watched on sale

Mini stereo system on sale

1 room cottage to let

For sale are rompers

Accommodation available in harare


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Musician 'Sharara' dedicates album to Mnangagwa

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri make amends

27 mins ago | 516 Views

South Africa to repatriate smuggled Zimbabwean children

33 mins ago | 118 Views

Court upholds ZEC decision

35 mins ago | 118 Views

Two die on the spot in road accident

38 mins ago | 191 Views

Good Samaritan rapes teen girl

39 mins ago | 196 Views

Gwanda council boss 'Khumalo' challenges demotion

44 mins ago | 102 Views

Amnesty International to engage Mnangagwa govt

48 mins ago | 264 Views

Tribal politics and male false sense of entitlement

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Datsun bounces back

11 hrs ago | 3268 Views

SA ready to assist Zimbabwe students

11 hrs ago | 1832 Views

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

13 hrs ago | 5320 Views

NPRC condemns violence

15 hrs ago | 826 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

16 hrs ago | 2509 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

16 hrs ago | 2662 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

16 hrs ago | 5716 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

16 hrs ago | 19647 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

17 hrs ago | 3077 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

17 hrs ago | 7699 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

17 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

17 hrs ago | 5491 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

18 hrs ago | 4846 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

18 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

18 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

18 hrs ago | 4979 Views

The social media president

18 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

18 hrs ago | 4302 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

18 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

19 hrs ago | 601 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

20 hrs ago | 7183 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

20 hrs ago | 1052 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

20 hrs ago | 4984 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 5407 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

20 hrs ago | 11515 Views

Chamisa digs in

20 hrs ago | 3522 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

20 hrs ago | 2004 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

21 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

21 hrs ago | 4435 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

21 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

21 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

21 hrs ago | 5537 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

24 hrs ago | 3418 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

24 hrs ago | 2168 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days