Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC-T can't even organise a funeral

9 hrs ago | Views
My People,

It is now official!

The Movement for Democratic Confusion (MDC), has clearly demonstrated in the last two weeks, that they cannot organise anything.

Not even a funeral.

And they want to run a whole country?

What a pathetic lot indeed.

From fighting over a corpse to trying to burn a senior official at a funeral to abusing a grieving widow and other less palatable things.

they exhibited their true colours in front of their white handlers, what they really stand for.

What really emerged nicely in front of their indulgent owners was that instead of being the party of excellence that they claim to be, they are indeed a party of thugs.

It is a party that does not respect women and minority groups.

It is a party which does not respect its constitution and when it comes to doing something as basic as replacing its president, will consult families and factions instead of referring to their constitution.

What came out clearly was that it is a very violent party.

Not really surprising given that it is the darling of people who collectively were responsible for the slave trade, the two world wars and other despicable activities around the world.

I am sure at this stage it is safe to rule the upcoming elections as not free, fair or credible given excessive violence being exhibited by the party of thugs.

the circus continues. Pass the popcorn.

Two Dead #Kutongakwaro

Any government coming into power through the barrel of the gun, no matter how hard it tries to hide that fact, soon shows its true colours by killing its own citizens.

Amid foolish debates about people being dumped outside the city by public transporters so that they finish off the rest of the trip into town on foot in order to be physically fit or some crazy reason, we watched the drama unfold from the comfort of the Blue Roof.

Surely, collective insanity had gripped some people into making equally insane decisions.

They even forgot that we will soon be asking those very same people to vote for us in elections which will be held "sooner than you think".

Even more worrying was the decision to send armed police into the streets.

Why carry live bullets into the streets? Are you at war with the people?

Is Zimbabwe open or closed for business?

Mugabe never allowed his citizens to be punished the same way Lizard Ngwena is doing.

Maybe that's what kutonga kwaro means.

A government which punishes citizens then shoots them if they protest.

And in all this, they are arguing on whether it was council or the junta which ordered the operation to take place besides being told that the alternative bus termini had not been fitted with adequate facilities such as sheds and toilets.

Anyway, the ordinary people know who was behind the operation, including those who pulled the trigger of the gun.

Lizard Ngwena's 100 days in office

Meanwhile, the 100 days for turnaround are all but up and Ngwena has made some pretty astonishing inroads in improving the country.

This includes maintaining Gushungo's appetite for international travel which has taken him to Switzerland, Ethiopia, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Zambia and Botswana.

Lizard Ngwena also made giant strides in bringing development to Zimbabwe by buying non-productive traditional chiefs very expensive vehicles.

Counter revolutionaries were, however, quick to point out that the vehicles would have been better used as ambulances to benefit ordinary Zimbabweans.

The money used for the purchase of the vehicles could have also been used to improve our roads, but those who travel in helicopters don't get to appreciate debates on the state of our roads.

Another mammoth stride in terms of opening Zimbabwe for business was the quick promotion of senior soldiers and reassignment of other senior military personnel to other portfolios.

Those who do not see that as a very strategic enabler of development are clearly agents of former Rhodesians and the British.

In terms of bringing back investor confidence, two white commercial farmers whose land had been occupied by landless Zimbabweans were publicly given back their land in a spectacular publicity stunt.

White farmers who are still on the land will soon be receiving 99-year leases in a major blow to the legacy of Mugabe, who suffered international isolation for empowering black people with land.

All those seeing this as a reversal of the land reform are obviously members of the G40 cabal.

In another stunning development which could justify those long hours, including weekends going to work, Lizard commissioned some borrowed rail equipment from South Africa last week.

The deals were done during the tenure of Gushungo last year, but we will not dwell on that including the fact that he chose to go to work on February 21, Robert Mugabe Youth Day!

With Zimbabwe now open for business and dirty water flowing out of our taps, we should soon witness a fresh stampede — of Zimbabweans leaving the country for better lives.

Mr Presidential advisor Mutsvangwa

Chris Mutsvangwa is the Presidential advisor to Lizard Ngwena, although I can't imagine what he advises him on.

In Norton, the constituency which he is planning to take from Themba Mliswa, is a road construction that he should be aware of.

He could advise Ngwena that the project is moving at a snail's pace — in reverse
2018 ‘O'Level Engrish Examination
Who said the following words and at what event?

We wiri never arau non revorutionaries without reberation credhenjaries to rure this rovery khandhry?

Munhuwese kuna Amai!

Jonso Woyee!
Dread Patrick Woyee!
Dr Amai Stopit! (Miracle PhD)
l Feedback: Doctorstopit@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Laptops

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Smart phones, best deals

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

2 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

2 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Trigger happy police officers shot one and wounded two

6 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Zanu-PF thugs demand BVR serial numbers in Buhera

7 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Two cops nabbed after demanding bribe

7 hrs ago | 2531 Views

PHOTOS: Grace Mugabe's son, Bona's hubby missing in latest family photos

8 hrs ago | 6289 Views

MLO unveils coat of arms

8 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai departure ushers competitive politics

9 hrs ago | 1275 Views

'Tsvangirai family has no future role in MDC-T'

9 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr's clothing line expands

9 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Stubborn Zim economy defies coup leader's 100-day deadline

9 hrs ago | 1790 Views

A case of my two (2) worlds

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

It will be Chamisa vs Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4407 Views

Chamisa faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Mugabe's private black-tie birthday party

10 hrs ago | 5392 Views

Tsvangirai okayed Mnangagwa coup

10 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Tycoon fights Grace Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 652 Views

MDC-T HQ renamed after Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Tsvangirai's ex-wife sued for $98,000

10 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims remembered in Bhalagwe

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Peter Zwide Khumalo takes family to court

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Obert Mpofu stirs hornet's nest

10 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Zanu-PF terror gang wreaks havoc

10 hrs ago | 686 Views

Swiping machines for kombis

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Sables to play Barbarian Lions

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman reflects on Tsvangirai role on democracy

10 hrs ago | 219 Views

Madzibaba arrested near Mnangagwa with loaded firearm, denied bail

10 hrs ago | 805 Views

Tsvangirai's brother lodge complaint over ill-treatment

10 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Police probes funeral day attack on Khupe

10 hrs ago | 213 Views

A Case of My Two (2) Worlds

10 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa to dine with Cricket World Cup teams

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Councillors demand allowances to bury Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chilling police torture claims

10 hrs ago | 377 Views

Khupe ready to meet Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mnangagwa in a quandary as coup d'etat group faces split

10 hrs ago | 6980 Views

Tertiary institutions to recruit students without Maths

10 hrs ago | 635 Views

To hell with Zimbabwe and its village politicians

10 hrs ago | 256 Views

#EDHasMyVote Campaign reaches gukurahundi hotspots

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

Matabeleland chiefs: Stay away from Gukurahundi it is a political issue - MLO

10 hrs ago | 308 Views

Highlanders, Dynamos on ZNA Shield war footing

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

How MDC-T will behave if it got into government

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

US sends positive signals to Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 454 Views

Good news forZimbabwe jailbirds

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

AFM President in court

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

First Lady steps up cancer fight

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

$124,000 debt haunts Gershem Pasi

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mugabe hosts lavish private birthday party

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Peter Ndlovu turns 45

10 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mnangagwa's coup govt God's plan, claims minister

10 hrs ago | 285 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days