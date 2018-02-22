Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Spare us these arrests and sex tapes

7 hrs ago | Views
As the election mood gathers momentum, the mudslinging and smear campaigning have been propelled to another level. The arrest story of MDC-T Acting President Nelson Chamisa on allegations of causing and fanning violence at Dr Morgan Tsvangirayi's burial in Buhera sounds stupid and directionless.

During Morgan Tsvangirayi' political career , he went through such trying times when he was brought before the courts to answer charges of treason. The then administration had to hire Ari Ben Manashe fo nail the MDC-T leader on a cooked video of a planned assasination of the former President. Trying to drag and bring down democrats will not weaken them but infact will strengthen them and they will become radical and even stronger than before. A good name is hard to soil, no matter what kind of tricks are used.

The frictional matters within the party should be investigated and solved amicably. Everybody knows that the National Council made a political decision to appoint Nelson Chamisa to fill in the vacuum of leadership crisis which has been gripping MDC T for a time immemorial since Morgan Tsvangirayi was admitted in the hospital.Khupe has not been absconding several crucial meetings even when Tsvangirai was alive due to policy differences.

The social media has been awash with allegations of adultery , with sime haters promising to unleash sex tapes. Zimbabwe has come of age and such cheap politicking must be wished away. One wonders why such dubious allegations start coming when the country is about to hold elections. All aspiring leaders should start at the same footing without soiling other's leaders curriculum vitaes. The electorate should be the judge and must be given the opportunity to elect a leader of their choice.

Nelson Chamisa is not the first victim of such character assasination. We have read of such news like NPP leader Dr Joice Mujuru gunned down a chopper and the following day we hear she didn't gun down the chopper. Others have written and demeaned her name by calling her "Queen Bee" just to tarnish her name and brand. Morgan Tsvangirayi was once labelled "Open Zip" and so forth. Such kind of politics does not improve the economy of the country. Who is a saint in this world and they are supposed to throw a stone to the sinner. Those with such nauseating stories should keep them for their own kith and kiln and noone will bother them. They must not take advantage of the gullible.

Fortunately Zimbabweans have moved a step further and have become too analytical when it comes to choosing leaders their choice.

Previously we had on 16 July 2007 an adultery lawsuit which was filed against him Pius Ncube and his lawyers stated that the allegations were politically motivated.

His lawyers described them as some kind of orchestrated attempt to embarrass the archbishop because of him too critiical to the by then the Mugabe's administration.

Ncube was reported to have been involved with Rosemary Sibanda, estranged wife of Onesimus Sibanda, a Bulawayo resident.

It was reported by some sources that Mrs Sibanda admitted that she had had an affair with the Archbishop. It was reported by other sources that the whole event was a government honey trap.The lack of good quality reporting mad this issue unlikely to be resolved. In the few days before 11 September 2007, images purporting to be of Ncube with Rosemary Sibanda in his bedroom. We have of late started getting such images and other being promised large sums of money just for smear campaigning.

Zimbabwean youths constitute about 60% of the total population and the majority about 90% are unemployed and have in young leadership. I don't have a problem with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.I expect him to face a young leader such as Nelson Chamisa in a free and fair election.

The wave of change and transformation has come. We have seen Mugabe being thrown out of the political arena and Mnangagwa taking over. The battle now is between the youthful leadership and the old guard. Whoever wins the election will have represented the wishes of the people.

The idea of Madam MDC- T Vice President Thokozani Khupe of filing papers to reverse the nomination of Nelson Chamisa as the interim MDC-T President kills the hopes and aspirations of this generation. In principle she is nòt representing the interest of the party. She is being against every political decision being made by the MDC-T. This growing clashes will serious cause disharmony among the supporters and the electorate.

Contacts
Facebook- Leonard Koni
Twitter-@Leokoni
Whatsapp-+27747402042
E-mail- konileonard606@gmail.com
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

2 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

3 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Trigger happy police officers shot one and wounded two

7 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Zanu-PF thugs demand BVR serial numbers in Buhera

7 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Two cops nabbed after demanding bribe

7 hrs ago | 2573 Views

PHOTOS: Grace Mugabe's son, Bona's hubby missing in latest family photos

8 hrs ago | 6418 Views

MLO unveils coat of arms

9 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai departure ushers competitive politics

10 hrs ago | 1284 Views

'Tsvangirai family has no future role in MDC-T'

10 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr's clothing line expands

10 hrs ago | 2562 Views

MDC-T can't even organise a funeral

10 hrs ago | 850 Views

Stubborn Zim economy defies coup leader's 100-day deadline

10 hrs ago | 1802 Views

A case of my two (2) worlds

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

It will be Chamisa vs Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4452 Views

Chamisa faces arrest

10 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Mugabe's private black-tie birthday party

10 hrs ago | 5479 Views

Tsvangirai okayed Mnangagwa coup

10 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Tycoon fights Grace Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

MDC-T HQ renamed after Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Tsvangirai's ex-wife sued for $98,000

10 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims remembered in Bhalagwe

10 hrs ago | 312 Views

Peter Zwide Khumalo takes family to court

10 hrs ago | 680 Views

Obert Mpofu stirs hornet's nest

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Zanu-PF terror gang wreaks havoc

10 hrs ago | 694 Views

Swiping machines for kombis

10 hrs ago | 382 Views

Sables to play Barbarian Lions

10 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman reflects on Tsvangirai role on democracy

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Madzibaba arrested near Mnangagwa with loaded firearm, denied bail

10 hrs ago | 816 Views

Tsvangirai's brother lodge complaint over ill-treatment

10 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Police probes funeral day attack on Khupe

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

A Case of My Two (2) Worlds

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa to dine with Cricket World Cup teams

10 hrs ago | 263 Views

Councillors demand allowances to bury Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chilling police torture claims

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

Khupe ready to meet Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Mnangagwa in a quandary as coup d'etat group faces split

10 hrs ago | 7102 Views

Tertiary institutions to recruit students without Maths

10 hrs ago | 642 Views

To hell with Zimbabwe and its village politicians

10 hrs ago | 258 Views

#EDHasMyVote Campaign reaches gukurahundi hotspots

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

Matabeleland chiefs: Stay away from Gukurahundi it is a political issue - MLO

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Highlanders, Dynamos on ZNA Shield war footing

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

How MDC-T will behave if it got into government

10 hrs ago | 348 Views

US sends positive signals to Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 460 Views

Good news forZimbabwe jailbirds

10 hrs ago | 356 Views

AFM President in court

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

First Lady steps up cancer fight

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

$124,000 debt haunts Gershem Pasi

10 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mugabe hosts lavish private birthday party

10 hrs ago | 570 Views

Peter Ndlovu turns 45

11 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa's coup govt God's plan, claims minister

11 hrs ago | 286 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days