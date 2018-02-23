Opinion / Columnist

I was troubled by the assertions/insinuations made by Peter Zwide Ka Langa Khumalo's spoke's person on this platformHe states that Mr Bulelani Khumalo is South African! which is factually true. How does this disqualify him though as being a heir of the throne? lest we forget Mzilikazi was South African, as was Lobengula, Qalingana, Nkulumane and a whole host of Mzilikazi's Sons. The question to be asked is, does, Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent:"The crown prince is the son of Prince Humphrey Mcedisi Lobengula, son of prince Patrick Fana Boyd Lobengula, son of prince Rhodes Mpango Lobengula, son of prince Njube Lobengula Khumalo, son of King Lobengula Khumalo, son of King Mzilikazi kaMatshobana"He clearly does qualify. It will be remembered that Rhodes Khumalo together with his elder brother Albert and Ntsele Hlabangana, where responsible for founding the then Matebele Highlanders, until they were banished by the authorities who knew that they had a claim to the throne. The Khumalo's have kept in contact with Njube's descendants since Njube was banished. Mpoliyana (Lobengula's Mother) is buried in the same plot as njube in Grahamstown today. When Njube died, Lozikey Dlodlo sent Chief Nyangazonke Ndiweni to represent her at his funeral.The late Thenjiwe Lesabe was particularly close to Mcedisi .I believe we can all agree that Nkulumane was the legitimate heir of Mzilikazi. He was however, sent back to Zululand to await his father's death , he would have returned and assumed the throne. When Mzilikazi passed away they did look for him for 2 years in Zululand. He was never found because unbeknown to uMthwakazi, he had never reached Zululand but settled in Rustenberg, The story being he helped the local Bafokeng King in a dispute. When the king with the help of Nkulumane , won his dispute, he begged Nkulumane and the regiment which his father had given to him for his protection, to settle amongst them. Nkulumane died in Rusternberg in 1883. Today if you go to the Bafokeng People, they know this story. Indeed in Rusternberg there are signs which direct one to the grave of "Mzilikazi'. That is an error, they are infact referring Nkulumane kaMzilikazi. Nkulumane's descendants reside among the bafokeng including those of his regiment amongst others Gundwane Ndiweni, Dambisamahubo mafu, Dolo Khanye, Mhabahaba Mkhwananzi. It has long been believed that Mzilikazi killed his Nkulumane and the Induna's who crowned him! they lived and their descendants tell their story.Was Nyamande Born in 1873? there is no evidence that i know of to support this. Our ancestors were not literate, they did not mark ones date of birth.The White authorities stead fastly refused to bring back Njube ( i have come across letters written by Njube, begging to be allowed to go back home for a holiday),despite requests made by Lobegulas surving Izinduna. Njube was the rightful heir, Njube was meant to be King. I doubt that the elders would have asked for his return to take up the throne, if Nyamande was the heir.I was fortunate that my maternal Grandmother lived for well over a 100 Years. I grew up listening to my Grandmother recite stories of days gone by. My grandmothers father was Mtshoko ka Mtshayisa. Mtshoko belonged to the Mbizo regiment ,uBhiyozo ozibunu zibomvuzisobelana imbila umasila ngokuthubela.My grandmothers mother, was from the Sgadula clan, her brothers were amanxusenkosi Lobengula . She was reduced to tears when she spoke of Mpezeni, Nguboyenja (whom she saw), Njube.I have respect for Peter Zwide ka Langa Khumalo, i know he was one of the proponents of the annual King Mzilikazi memorial celebrations. I saw the late Msindowezinkomo Khumalo and Msongelwayizizwe Khumalo ka Joyi, Inkosi Magugu Khumalo (King of all Khumalo's), at these celebrations. In as much as i respect Peter Khumal! , i see no reason to doubt that Bulelani Khumalo is the rightful heir of the house of Mzilikazi.Bayethe