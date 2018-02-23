Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

14 hrs ago | Views
I was troubled by the assertions/insinuations made by Peter Zwide Ka Langa Khumalo's spoke's person on this platform

He states that Mr Bulelani Khumalo is South African! which is factually true. How does this disqualify him though as being a heir of the throne? lest we forget Mzilikazi was South African, as was Lobengula, Qalingana, Nkulumane and a whole host of Mzilikazi's Sons. The question to be asked is, does, Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent:

"The crown prince is the son of Prince Humphrey Mcedisi Lobengula, son of prince Patrick Fana Boyd Lobengula, son of prince Rhodes Mpango Lobengula, son of prince Njube Lobengula Khumalo, son of King Lobengula Khumalo, son of King Mzilikazi kaMatshobana"

He clearly does qualify. It will be remembered that Rhodes Khumalo together with his elder brother Albert and Ntsele Hlabangana, where responsible for founding the then Matebele Highlanders, until they were banished by the authorities who knew that they had a claim to the throne. The Khumalo's have kept in contact with Njube's descendants since Njube was banished. Mpoliyana (Lobengula's Mother)  is buried in the same plot as njube in Grahamstown today. When Njube died, Lozikey Dlodlo sent Chief Nyangazonke Ndiweni to represent her  at his funeral.The late Thenjiwe Lesabe was particularly close to Mcedisi .

I believe we can all agree that Nkulumane was the legitimate heir of Mzilikazi. He was however, sent back to Zululand to await his father's death , he would have returned and assumed the throne. When Mzilikazi passed away they did look for him for 2 years in Zululand. He was never found because unbeknown to uMthwakazi, he had never reached Zululand but settled in Rustenberg, The story being he helped the local Bafokeng King in a dispute. When the king with the help of Nkulumane , won his dispute, he begged Nkulumane and the regiment which his father had given to him for his protection, to settle amongst them. Nkulumane died in Rusternberg in 1883. Today if you go to the Bafokeng People, they know this story. Indeed in Rusternberg there  are signs which direct one to the grave of "Mzilikazi'. That is an error, they are infact referring Nkulumane kaMzilikazi. Nkulumane's descendants reside among the bafokeng including those of his regiment amongst others Gundwane Ndiweni, Dambisamahubo mafu, Dolo Khanye, Mhabahaba Mkhwananzi. It has long been believed that Mzilikazi killed his Nkulumane and the Induna's who crowned him! they lived and their descendants tell their story.

Was Nyamande Born in 1873? there is no evidence that i know of to support this. Our ancestors were not literate, they did not mark ones date of birth.

The White authorities stead fastly refused to bring back Njube ( i have come across letters written by Njube, begging to be allowed to go back home for a holiday),despite  requests made by Lobegulas surving Izinduna. Njube was the rightful heir, Njube was meant to be King. I doubt that the elders would have asked for his return to take up the throne, if Nyamande was the heir.

I was fortunate that my maternal Grandmother lived for well over a 100 Years. I grew up listening to my Grandmother recite stories of days gone by. My grandmothers father was Mtshoko ka Mtshayisa. Mtshoko belonged to the Mbizo regiment ,

uBhiyozo ozibunu zibomvu
zisobelana imbila umasila ngokuthubela.

My grandmothers mother, was from the Sgadula clan, her brothers were amanxusenkosi Lobengula . She was reduced to tears when she spoke of Mpezeni, Nguboyenja (whom she saw), Njube.

I have respect for Peter Zwide ka Langa Khumalo, i know he was one of the proponents of the annual King Mzilikazi memorial celebrations. I saw the late Msindowezinkomo Khumalo and  Msongelwayizizwe Khumalo ka Joyi,  Inkosi Magugu Khumalo (King of all Khumalo's), at these celebrations. In as much as i respect Peter Khumal! , i see no reason to doubt that Bulelani Khumalo is the rightful heir of the house of Mzilikazi.

Bayethe


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - George Mtshede
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Smartphones

Sangita

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Great mistake and mischief in rush to implement new curriculum

1 hr ago | 343 Views

WATCH: Nust students demo

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

The birth of a military rule

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

MDC students council demands the immediate release of Nust students

4 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Mnangagwa's 3-month amnesty to return looted $ comes to an end

5 hrs ago | 3485 Views

79-year-old blind man up for rape

6 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Ian Khama's Botswana tells Kabila to step down

7 hrs ago | 3862 Views

Zanu-Ndonga rejoins Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 4582 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days a pie in the air

7 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Robert Mugabe tasting his own medicine

7 hrs ago | 4271 Views

Tsvangirai: Hated in life, idolised in death

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mthwakazi activists disrupt another NPRC meeting in Lupane over composition of committee

8 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Calls for AIPPA, POSA repeal

9 hrs ago | 903 Views

O, A level continuous assessment suspended

9 hrs ago | 2721 Views

Khupe fears for her life

9 hrs ago | 3779 Views

Prophet Makandiwa faces six counts of fraud

9 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Declare Mnangagwa coup day a public holiday, war vets

9 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zanu-PF warns early campaigners

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

Gukurahundi commission session in Lupane disrupted

9 hrs ago | 1347 Views

MDC-T youths destroy Tsvangirai's maize crop

9 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Grace Mugabe inspires Robert jnr

10 hrs ago | 3015 Views

Gukurahundi: What Apology?

11 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Mugabe a huge blow to Zanu PF during polls

11 hrs ago | 6050 Views

Mutare houses converted to illegal diamond centres

11 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Zimbabwe election due between July 21-Aug 21

11 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Andrew Langa baptized at SDA

11 hrs ago | 1814 Views

MDC-T Chief Whip blasts analyst for pushing for party congress

12 hrs ago | 1929 Views

PICTURES: Chaos at NUST

13 hrs ago | 6753 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 16384 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

14 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

14 hrs ago | 17268 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

14 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

15 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

15 hrs ago | 4033 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 5377 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

15 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

15 hrs ago | 24503 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

15 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 1107 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

15 hrs ago | 3615 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

15 hrs ago | 2839 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

15 hrs ago | 489 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

15 hrs ago | 1992 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

15 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3163 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

15 hrs ago | 939 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

16 hrs ago | 985 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days