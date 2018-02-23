Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Robert Mugabe tasting his own medicine

7 hrs ago | Views
Mugabe must be reminded that he is the one who started shredding the constitution and did not respect the rule of law.

His complaints against Emmerson Mnangagwa, that he will not hold a free and fair election are just signs of a bitter man who is missing at the glance. He was the chief culprit of undemocratic traits and could manipulate them.

He denied the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirayi power to lead in 2008 election where he refused to announce the election results for two months. During that same in June 2008 he contested alone after Tsvangirayi withdrew from the race citing voter intimidation and lack of access to the media. Within twenty four hours the June 2008 run- off election results were announced and Mugabe was inaugurated the following day.

The election was marred with violence , many opposition members lost their lives, homes were burnt and destroyed. Farmers were disturbed and today the country is still suffering to recover from the deep economic morasse. Mugabe has left he country without its own currency. The country's GDP failed to grow as production was low. Investors cited poor business environment and moved to do business with neighbouring countries.

The nationalist is now angry because he no longer wields that power. Mugabe is the man who orchestrated and drove the Zanu PF machinery for the past 37 years and made sure that he maintained grip on the revolutionary party. He oiled it and made sure that no one would oppose it.

I remember in 2008 whilst he was addressing his supporters at a rally in Harare, he sternly warned the gathering raising his fist up in the air saying that Zimbabwe shall never be a colony again and that it came through the barrel of the gun and shall never be taken by a pen. Mugabe was so brutal and he used the uniformed forces to maintain his grip on power and suppressing all forms of uprising democrats.

The machine was well oiled and a militia and radical group nicknamed "Boarder Gezi" was deployed in towns and cities. Rural areas were a no go area for the opposition.

It is so surprising that today Mugabe is complaining that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is unconstitutionally elected. The points he is raising are so valid and these are the same points which he failed to address when he was in power for almost four decades.

These are the same issues that the opposition was fighting for. Its sad to note that Mugabe is self centeredness greedy, power hungry and only cares for his own welfare than the welfare of the majority of Zimbabweans who have suffered under his regime.

The former President must concentrate on writing memoirs and should stop complaining and must taste his own medicine. This clearly shows how naive this old man is and people should stop listening to him as he is now history.

He used to send the police to twart any kind of demonstrations. He intimidated the electorate until the leader of the opposition vowed to remove him violently.

Mugabe was in power by default hence he was struggling to bring back the spiralling economic woes. He was a boastful President who got power through hook and crook. If he is serious and thinks that he has the support of the people he must lead his ousted G40 cabal and get into the ring and fight for the post because it is all there for the grabs.

His rulership was unconstitutional because he had on several occasions tempered with the law and somehow found a way to legitimize his illegal acts. Today he wants to cry foul when the same tactics are being used against him. Mugabe failed to tame corruption and we witnessed millions of dollars being siphoned from government parastatals.

At 94 Mugabe thinks he is the only annointed person to lead the country and that the electorate can vote him into power. He must be reminded that he is too old and cannot even walk five hundred meters.

Zimbabwe needs a young leader who is not incapacitated. We still have what it takes to match the developed countries. Zimbabwe is a rich country endowed with natural resources but we still live in poverty. Mugabe was only obsessed with power and nothing else. He kept on abusing state powers by apponting his close confidants like her daughter Bona Mugabe to an influential post as a board member of Entertainment. Patrick Zhuwawo, Simba Chikore as the chief executive at Air Zimbabwe. It is so pathetic that he believed from a group of bootlickers who lied to him that he was sellable to the electorate at that age.

Contacts
Facebook-Leonard Koni
Twitter-@Leokoni
Whatsapp-+27747402042
E-mail-konileonard606@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Smartphones

Smart phones, best deals

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Quinnington house

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Sangita


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Great mistake and mischief in rush to implement new curriculum

1 hr ago | 323 Views

WATCH: Nust students demo

1 hr ago | 343 Views

The birth of a military rule

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

MDC students council demands the immediate release of Nust students

4 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Mnangagwa's 3-month amnesty to return looted $ comes to an end

5 hrs ago | 3452 Views

79-year-old blind man up for rape

6 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Ian Khama's Botswana tells Kabila to step down

6 hrs ago | 3833 Views

Zanu-Ndonga rejoins Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 4567 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days a pie in the air

7 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Tsvangirai: Hated in life, idolised in death

7 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mthwakazi activists disrupt another NPRC meeting in Lupane over composition of committee

8 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Calls for AIPPA, POSA repeal

9 hrs ago | 902 Views

O, A level continuous assessment suspended

9 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Khupe fears for her life

9 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Prophet Makandiwa faces six counts of fraud

9 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Declare Mnangagwa coup day a public holiday, war vets

9 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zanu-PF warns early campaigners

9 hrs ago | 915 Views

Gukurahundi commission session in Lupane disrupted

9 hrs ago | 1345 Views

MDC-T youths destroy Tsvangirai's maize crop

9 hrs ago | 3769 Views

Grace Mugabe inspires Robert jnr

10 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Gukurahundi: What Apology?

11 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Mugabe a huge blow to Zanu PF during polls

11 hrs ago | 6040 Views

Mutare houses converted to illegal diamond centres

11 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Zimbabwe election due between July 21-Aug 21

11 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Andrew Langa baptized at SDA

11 hrs ago | 1813 Views

MDC-T Chief Whip blasts analyst for pushing for party congress

12 hrs ago | 1929 Views

PICTURES: Chaos at NUST

13 hrs ago | 6745 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

14 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 16351 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

14 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

14 hrs ago | 17215 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

14 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

14 hrs ago | 3615 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

15 hrs ago | 4028 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 5371 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

15 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

15 hrs ago | 24415 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

15 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 1105 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

15 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

15 hrs ago | 2836 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

15 hrs ago | 487 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

15 hrs ago | 1989 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

15 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3153 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

15 hrs ago | 939 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

15 hrs ago | 983 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days