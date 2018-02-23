Robert Mugabe tasting his own medicine

Opinion / Columnist

Mugabe must be reminded that he is the one who started shredding the constitution and did not respect the rule of law.His complaints against Emmerson Mnangagwa, that he will not hold a free and fair election are just signs of a bitter man who is missing at the glance. He was the chief culprit of undemocratic traits and could manipulate them.He denied the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirayi power to lead in 2008 election where he refused to announce the election results for two months. During that same in June 2008 he contested alone after Tsvangirayi withdrew from the race citing voter intimidation and lack of access to the media. Within twenty four hours the June 2008 run- off election results were announced and Mugabe was inaugurated the following day.The election was marred with violence , many opposition members lost their lives, homes were burnt and destroyed. Farmers were disturbed and today the country is still suffering to recover from the deep economic morasse. Mugabe has left he country without its own currency. The country's GDP failed to grow as production was low. Investors cited poor business environment and moved to do business with neighbouring countries.The nationalist is now angry because he no longer wields that power. Mugabe is the man who orchestrated and drove the Zanu PF machinery for the past 37 years and made sure that he maintained grip on the revolutionary party. He oiled it and made sure that no one would oppose it.I remember in 2008 whilst he was addressing his supporters at a rally in Harare, he sternly warned the gathering raising his fist up in the air saying that Zimbabwe shall never be a colony again and that it came through the barrel of the gun and shall never be taken by a pen. Mugabe was so brutal and he used the uniformed forces to maintain his grip on power and suppressing all forms of uprising democrats.The machine was well oiled and a militia and radical group nicknamed "Boarder Gezi" was deployed in towns and cities. Rural areas were a no go area for the opposition.It is so surprising that today Mugabe is complaining that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is unconstitutionally elected. The points he is raising are so valid and these are the same points which he failed to address when he was in power for almost four decades.These are the same issues that the opposition was fighting for. Its sad to note that Mugabe is self centeredness greedy, power hungry and only cares for his own welfare than the welfare of the majority of Zimbabweans who have suffered under his regime.The former President must concentrate on writing memoirs and should stop complaining and must taste his own medicine. This clearly shows how naive this old man is and people should stop listening to him as he is now history.He used to send the police to twart any kind of demonstrations. He intimidated the electorate until the leader of the opposition vowed to remove him violently.Mugabe was in power by default hence he was struggling to bring back the spiralling economic woes. He was a boastful President who got power through hook and crook. If he is serious and thinks that he has the support of the people he must lead his ousted G40 cabal and get into the ring and fight for the post because it is all there for the grabs.His rulership was unconstitutional because he had on several occasions tempered with the law and somehow found a way to legitimize his illegal acts. Today he wants to cry foul when the same tactics are being used against him. Mugabe failed to tame corruption and we witnessed millions of dollars being siphoned from government parastatals.At 94 Mugabe thinks he is the only annointed person to lead the country and that the electorate can vote him into power. He must be reminded that he is too old and cannot even walk five hundred meters.Zimbabwe needs a young leader who is not incapacitated. We still have what it takes to match the developed countries. Zimbabwe is a rich country endowed with natural resources but we still live in poverty. Mugabe was only obsessed with power and nothing else. He kept on abusing state powers by apponting his close confidants like her daughter Bona Mugabe to an influential post as a board member of Entertainment. Patrick Zhuwawo, Simba Chikore as the chief executive at Air Zimbabwe. It is so pathetic that he believed from a group of bootlickers who lied to him that he was sellable to the electorate at that age.