Mnangagwa's hundred days a pie in the air

Hundred days which President Mnangagwa has promised to bring normalcy and total change in Zimbabwe has elapsed.What has been achieved so far? It seems as if nothing has changed. The President seems to be running after wind.Hundred days ago he gave an altimatum for government officials and ex government officials return what they had aquired through corruption and mis use of office. I wrote an article, trying to give an advice to his Excellence that 90 days is too much. They will just run away with their millions than to surrender. Nothing has been surrendered and nothing will be surrendered. Instead, looting from government officials will continue.Recently we saw Obert Mpofu refusing to answer about the missing 15 billion from the the committee which is chaired by Themba Mliswa. Just because it's chaired by an independent candidate who is not from Zanu pf. Where do we think we are going?President Mnangagwa is moving around all the world, trying to make relations with both East and Western countries. Yes, he is doing the best but some countries do not consider his government as a legitimate government. He is the President through coup. Robert Mugabe described it as "Unconstitutional administration, with idiots who are ignoramus", while speaking to the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat last week.Mnangagwa is going to seek money in USA while he is failing to seek peace with his people. On his first hundred days he successfully managed to beat up vendors, arresting Chinamasa and Chipanga on factional grounds and successfully failed to find their crime.Mnangagwa must first seek peace with us in Zimbabwe before he go an seek money in USA.He has to seek peace with elders, sons and daughters of Matebeleland wee he killed people during Gukurahundi. He should seek peace with parents, orphans, widows and widowers because of violence and people he killed pple in June 2008 runoff election. .For now he's not qualified to be where he is and move around trying to preach peace and reconciliation. He has not killed the Chinese, Americans, Britons but the Zimbabweans.Let him seek peace with the unemployed first, vendors, graduates and the rest of the youths.Last week 3 people were shot dead by the police in Harare, soldiers are still in the streets denying citizens their constitutional right to demonstrate. People were frog marched and silenced by the army at Fourth Street.Today we have witnessed Students from NUST teargassed, beaten up and arrested for demonstrating for lecturers who were on strike since January 29.Surely Mnangagwa has failed to restore normalcy and democracy in the country. He totally failed to create employment and failed to increase cash flows in the banks. He is ruling through the gun which is unconstitutional. He has failed us.