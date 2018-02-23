Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe must 'shut up'

Let us start at the beginning to drive this important point home: No sane Zimbabwean wants ousted former president Robert Mugabe back, or to see him influencing the country's national politics in any way.

This is why hundreds of thousands of people - of all political persuasions, colour and creed - willingly and exuberantly marched across the length and breadth of this country in November last year, in solidarity with the stunning military action that rescued the nation from his disastrous four decades in power.

And if truth be told, Zimbabweans are a truly magnanimous people. Elsewhere in the world, this foolish, cruel and selfish old man would have been put through the wringer when he fell from power - and deservedly so - given how he cared so little for fellow citizens.

It is in this regard that we are concerned and irritated in equal measure by recent reports that suggest that Mugabe is unapologetically and roguishly trying so hard to make himself relevant within the national body politic, as well as to resurrect the ghost of his disastrous - and often murderous - 37 years in power.

Not only has this former tinpot dictator ill-advisedly attempted to pull a fast one over some opposition leaders whom he previously went out of his way to destroy when he was still on the throne, he has apparently now also appealed to the African Union for help to "restore normalcy and democracy in Zimbabwe" What bloody cheek and arrogance!

Let us spell out clearly all the issues here for you Gushungo: Not even one Zanu-PF bigwig - whether they were Lacoste or G40 - still wanted you as the leader of the ruling party and the country by the time you were turfed out of State House late last year.

This is why your minions no longer listened to you at all, and specialised in plotting and fighting each other to succeed you for the better part of the last 20 years of your ruinous rule.

As for the rest of Zimbabweans Uncle Bob, they all - without exception - ran into the streets across the country to toast your fall from power.

And why wouldn't they?

You were, without doubt, the biggest impediment to progress and development in our country, with Zimbabweans' only enduring memory of you being your ineptitude and callousness as our leader, the corruption that had become endemic in the country, Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina, record poverty and unemployment, as well as a million other things that went wrong on your account.

