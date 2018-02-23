Opinion / Columnist

Candidate

Historical Background of the Geographical Area

Research Unit Critical

Major Drivers of Development

Historical Statistics Are Critical in an Election

Practice Smart Politics

Resource Mobilization

Winning Formula & Be Strategic

Clear Manifesto

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo can be contacted at southerninstitutepar@gmail.com

An election is a formal and organized choice by vote of a person for a political office. Election is not a one day process rather but it is a process, and the process is gradual. People make political decisions based on several pushed and pulled factors. One can decide to vote for a candidate because of a loaf of bread, and the other can decide to vote for a political party because of a new job. A third partner may vote for a particular person or party because of the way he or she dresses in public. There are so many conspiracies and theories evolving the concept of an election.One may lose an election or romp to victory because of the concept of candidature. What is the background of the candidate? Is he married? The morality of the candidate? Historical background of the candidate is a contributing factor towards the election. Certain behaviors of a candidate. People major in minors when determining the choice of their candidate. What is the candidate offering? What has he done before? How does he present himself before the people? Does she or he has the political clout to stand against the political temperatures? Is he stable financially? Does she have a family? Is he/she able to articulate issues of concern when elected into office?You need to study the people around you first, what exactly do people around that particular constituency need? Who is my predecessor? What has he done for the people? How does the people of that particular constituency feel about an election? You need to make background checks. The cultural values and norms. Identify yourself with traditional leaders of that area, do like them, eat like them, spend the day or night with them, visit them, and build relations with them. To some a bag of maize is key, to some creation of employment is key, to some they simply need a bar of soap. Identify with their needs. Use their local language, be amongst them, during bereavement time, religious gatherings or other social gatherings, take that opportunity and address them through proper channels.Many aspiring leaders work with assumptions, and they think they know everything, they don't make consultations on grassroots level. You need to be politically correct. What exactly are you targeting? What are their problems? How best can you address them? How many children do you have in that constituency? How many women are in that area? How many men are in that area? Any disease? Make some graphs, to identify key challenges they are facing in percentage forms? Don't make guess work when you are doing research work? Suppose a constituency has 25% men, 65% women, and 5 % children, you have to put more focus on women, because that is where you can win more hearts. How many schools are in that particular area? How many health facilities (clinics)? How do people survive economically? What is their source of income? What normally wins their hearts?Normally the electorate evaluate aspiring officers looking at the major areas of development. Several questions can be highlighted such as, what has this person done for our area? How long has he/she been in this area? Is this worthy for electing such an individual into office? What do we mean when we talk of development? Development is the art of improvement or growth, expansion, success and enlargement. So if you are aspiring to be an office bearer and you are not part of the above words then you are out of the equation. Can I improve the road networking? Can I expand this idea of girl child and women empowerment? What can I do to improve this area?A statistic (singular) or sample statistic is a single measure of some attribute of a sample (e.g., its arithmetic mean value). It is calculated by applying a function (statistical algorithm) to the values of the items of the sample, which are known together as a set of data. You need to know how many people affected by HIV. How many need urgent help? Any common diseases in that area? Performances of pupils in classes. How many are in need of aid? Literacy rate? Economic survival in percentage. Demographic studies, are they over populated? Any urban or migration plans?Be with the people. Know what they eat. Don't be too smart for them. Don't show them that you are educated. Be simple. Show them your sympathy. Be part of them. Have what we call grassroots connectivity. Take advantage of community gatherings, religious gatherings and social programs. Be initiative, be creative, and identify skills that improve their livelihood. Be sure of what you say, remember people don't forget, if you tell them that you will create 2 million jobs they don't forget, or if you tell them we have 15 billion dollars for you if I win the elections, supposed you win they will be expecting that 15 billion dollars in their accounts. Less talking and delivering more results. Be result orientated. What is it that you want to achieve? What are your objectives?Most campaigns fail to take off probably because of resources. You may start something you will fail to accomplish. What matters is not the amount of resources but the value of your resources. How you put them into use for distribution. You may have millions of resources but those who will be in charge of distribution will simply divert them for personal use, come voting day they will prefer another candidate. You also need to have a good budget, before your campaign takes off, you should know how much is needed for campaigns, labour, material and other necessities.Most politicians think addressing huge gathering will register them a win. Totally false. Gatherings in rallies are deceiving. The most effective method of winning so many hearts is door to door, visitations, praying with them, addressing their needs, providing for them, attending funerals, supplying medication in local clinics, and even buying their local products, simple. After addressing so what? You go back in your silver Mercedes Benz, them they walk 25 KM barely footed, don't forget they have brains to think. What did they eat when you addressed them? On your back, you will simply buy Nandos or Pizza what about them? That is why Jesus after addressing 5000, he asked the disciples to give them something to eat. They never forgot about Christ because they were fed. That is why some political parties or individuals continue losing because the concept is not on huge turnouts but effective methods.- Electorate does not want confusion- Electorate does not eat manifesto- Avoid use of jargon- Be clear e.g. Bhora Mugedhi- Shorten it and it must be précised- It must be people driven and centered- It must be attractive- Quality material- Avoid too many promises