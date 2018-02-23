Latest News Editor's Choice


Look after the aged

The fast world of materialism and modern technology is surging forward, zooming past the elderly who now feel lonely and neglected.

Now and then we hear of old people who have committed suicide after complaining of being lonely. In the countryside, almost every village has an old widow or widower staying alone, depressed and in most cases with little food.

The old setup where families took care of their aged is no more, migration to foreign lands has exacerbated the already dire situation. Any illness in the village is attributed to the old woman who is always suspected to be a witch, what a tragedy.

Most working sons and daughters now hardly take care of their parents, let alone visit them. Everyone is busy chasing after money, fortune and happiness.

However, happiness has proved elusive on account of not taking care of elderly parents and grandparents. Zimbabweans are known for their exceptional hospitality but remember, charity begins at home.

How does it help, giving generously to the church when one's parents are starving and moving about in rags like scarecrows? If need be, its time we seriously consider moving our elderly into old people's homes, at least they are taken care off.

Visit the elderly, clothe and give them food. Distant love does not work with the aged. Think about it.

Thomas Murisa, Harare.

Source - Thomas Murisa
