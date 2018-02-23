FreeZim youth disowns John Chakasikwa

Opinion / Columnist

Freezim Congress Youth Assembly will like to dismiss the purpoted campaign flier of John Chakasikwa as the alleged Presidential candidate for Freezim Congress that is currently circulating on social media.Freezim Congress does not have John Chakasikwa within its local, regional or international structures either as an ordinary card carrying member or office bearer.Freezim Congress is a solid movement and the fastest growing political party in the country and over the past few weeks, all our structures unanimously endorsed our His Excellency Mr Joseph Makamba Busha as its preferred and winning Presidential candidate for the upcoming make or break polls that are due sometime this year.Freezim Congress Youth Assembly would not stand idle while the name of the party and its leadership is represented by any individuals or political foes for individual or political advancement. As the new game in town, we are aware that everyone wants to be associated with our movement and as such, we have an open door policy to every Zimbabwean who wants to join us.As Freezim Congress Youth Assemby, we are very much aware of the power struggles and vacuums in leadership amongst our political rivals hence cherishing our unity, they try to mislead the public through representation and deceipt.Once again, there is only one Freezim Congress led by the competent and capable Joseph Makamba Busha who will be unveiling our campaign for the upcoming polls at Freedom Square on Friday the 2nd of March 2018.Freezim Congress Youth Assembly