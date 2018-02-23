Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

Opinion / Columnist

The behaviour exhibited by Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines can attract a recall of Parliament. His arrogance and the boss-mentality is strongly opposed, not only by portfolio committee members and its chairman Temba Mliswa, but also the Zimbabwean masses.Digging deep into operations in Chiadzwa diamond mining and the missing $15 billion, is a quest for meaningful development in an environment that shuns corruption, nepotism, partisan politics.Zimbabweans are against reinstating a primitive system characterised by flaunting the rule of law, gross human rights abuse, violence, plunder of national resources and collapse of the economy. Such leaders must be reminded that citizens have since fallen foul in the wake of their discord.As the Mines minister back then, Mpofu is being accused of several crimes and misdemeanours, which speak volumes about the system and nature of governance when the alleged $15 billion went missing.His replies, call to question the morals and ethics of the government and has the potential to tarnish the image of the whole political system.Of course, we have been according him respect for his contribution in Parliament since 1991, but this should not end in such humiliation.All we want are the basics: an economy that works, a conducive environment to create wealth for ourselves and the nation at large, the ability to transact within and outside Zimbabwe without visible and invisible barriers, a nation that is healthy with medical facilities that are well-resourced and personal security irrespective of one's station in society.Our leaders must be accountable when exercising their duties.