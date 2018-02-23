Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

Opinion / Columnist

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has totally failed. On his inauguration speech he promised the mass a lot of changes, therefore, we need meaningful change; real change.State-controlled media are funded by taxpayers and yet they still report on Zanu PF activities only. Not even a single opposition rally has been broadcast in television.Why is it that we are still failing to get money from banks? Cash is being sold at the black market. Why is it that the Chinese retailers are still demanding cash?No jobs have been created. We are still failing to access money from the banks. Relief food meant is also being distributed on political grounds, whereby opposition supporters are denied food unless they denounce their affiliation to the opposition.We are sick and tired of Zanu PF's empty promises. Mnangagwa vowed to deal with corruption; who in all honesty has been arrested as of today? Not even one, and you never chastise even your very own Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu, who abuses our State funds and disrespects us in the Parliament. Who in this age still uses diesel trains? It is debt after debt!Stop messing us around, the country does not belong to Zanu PF, it belongs to us all because we are paying taxes and deserve some accountability and respect.