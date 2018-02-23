Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

by Ruth
13 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has totally failed. On his inauguration speech he promised the mass a lot of changes, therefore, we need meaningful change; real change.

State-controlled media are funded by taxpayers and yet they still report on Zanu PF activities only. Not even a single opposition rally has been broadcast in television.

Why is it that we are still failing to get money from banks? Cash is being sold at the black market. Why is it that the Chinese retailers are still demanding cash?

No jobs have been created. We are still failing to access money from the banks. Relief food meant is also being distributed on political grounds, whereby opposition supporters are denied food unless they denounce their affiliation to the opposition.

We are sick and tired of Zanu PF's empty promises. Mnangagwa vowed to deal with corruption; who in all honesty has been arrested as of today? Not even one, and you never chastise even your very own Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu, who abuses our State funds and disrespects us in the Parliament. Who in this age still uses diesel trains? It is debt after debt!

Stop messing us around, the country does not belong to Zanu PF, it belongs to us all because we are paying taxes and deserve some accountability and respect.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

