Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

THE coming presidential poll will be exciting as for the first time, Zimbabwe will have its youngest presidential candidate in 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, who replaced the late iconic Morgan Tsvangirai as leader of both the MDC-T and MDC Alliance.

Zanu-PF will, for the first time in nearly 40 years, not field "fired" Robert Mugabe, but 75-year-old Emmerson Mnangagwa as its presidential candidate.

It is the age gap or difference between the main contenders Chamisa of MDC Alliance and Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF and their public speaking skills apart from party policies and manifestos, that will determine who will emerge victorious after the much-awaited 2018 polls.

Chamisa is charismatic, eloquent, young and elegant. The young and not-so-young prospective voters are already attracted to Chamisa.

The young cannot trust their future and destiny into the hands of a 75-year-old man at the expense of one of their own generation.

Chamisa will get a bumper harvest of votes. Mugabe consistently failed them and trying their luck with new blood in the form of Chamisa is the last and final solution.

Chamisa has also found favour and support in traditional leaders and war veterans, who view him as a visionary leader who can do something to change their lives for the better after years of Mugabe's empty promises and lies, which they fear Mnangagwa may perpetuate.

While Mnangagwa enjoys the benefits of political incumbency as Head of State and government, unwavering support from benefiaries of the fast-track land reform, regional and international recognition, the odds are heavily stacked against him, as the remnants of the G40 are doing all they can to scuttle his chances of winning his first presidential race.

By calling him unelectable and a coup leader, they are making his political life difficult.

The middle class, workers, civil servants, unemployed and business community are all itching for change and that can come from Chamisa and the MDC Alliance only.

The political pendulum is tilted in favour of youthful Chamisa. Mnangagwa will be eclipsed come election day. Chamisa will romp to victory. There will be no need for a run-off vote.

Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days