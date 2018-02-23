Latest News Editor's Choice


Ndebele chiefs must stay away from the Gukurahundi issue

8 hrs ago
With all due respect which should be accorded traditional chiefs, MLO would like to advise all Matabeleland chiefs to stay out of the sensitive issue of Matabeleland genocide as it is a political issue.

We are aware that the genocide perpetrators are dangling the carrot in the form of cash and fancy cars in order to woo our chiefs and use them as their escape vehicles in a desperate move to avoid truth and justice.

We suspect a very large hairy hand concerning the drafting of the letter which has leaked to the media, purported to have been written and signed by Chief Khayisa on behalf of the leader of the Chiefs delegation, Chief Vezi Maduna.

The embarrassingly apologetic letter gives the impression that the chiefs, on behalf of Matabele nation, have given the genocide perpetrators Constantine Chiwenga,( first commander of Zimbabwe  National Army 5th Brigade) and Emmerson Mnangagwa (leading architect and voluntary spokesman of the genocide), the mandate to be players, referees and judges in a genocide that they committed.

We do not believe that Matabeleland chiefs are capable of writing such an apologetic, self-defeating, treacherous and deceptive letter. It is the dirty works of the long nose spy network, CIO.

If Matabeleland chiefs did write the letter to "request" Gukurahundists to be their own judges in a genocide case where they are the most wanted suspects,  then that would be an encroachment into the political realm that is well beyond their jurisdiction. The contents of the letter that they wrote are evidence that they have no capacity or qualifications to handle Matabeleland genocide. A dignified withdrawal before misrepresentation of the genocide victims and Matabeleland would be recommended.

Part of the letter that has leaked to the media starts with congratulating Chiwenga for a successful coup and reads as follows: "Sir, let us have a face to face engagement over the issue and find a long-lasting internal resolve without engaging the outside world," part of the letter signed by one Chief Ndiweni on behalf of the head of delegation Chief Vezi Maduna reads.

"Let us mutually together and collectively have a closed roundtable meeting not for revenge, but to bring finality to this issue.

"We are all mature. Let us face it amicably and we free ourselves once and for all. Let us frankly engage not blame, revenge each other on these disturbances, but let's bring Godly mutual finality without spilling blood or having unnecessary name-calling and retribution."

Izenzo kungemazwi!


Source - MLO
Source - MLO

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days