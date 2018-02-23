Latest News Editor's Choice


Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

Dear Editor

A notable 'stock out' for geisha and jade bathing soaps is prevailing in some of our retail chain outlets. As of 28th of instant, TM Chadcombe and Spar Queensdale in Harare did not have the two type of soaps. On enquiring from one of the till operators, the kind lady told me that they had gone for some days now without.

If its the machinations and antics of economic saboteurs, the practice must be stopped in its tracks. If the shortage is a result of logistical challenges, those in charge of distribution must gird their loin cloths.

We cannot afford any shortage of basic commodities at this juncture when the nation is preparing for national elections. Any dearth in commodity supplies will be construed as 'arm twisting' of some sort. Manufacturers and distributors of basic commodities do not want to be seen in such light hence the need to have products on shelves.

Its such small things that get people 'talking', remember that wise adage 'there is no smoke without fire'. If it was one of those freak oversights then time will tell. HE ED has assured the nation of free and fair elections. Let's shame those prophets of doom by remaining peaceful.

Tondorindo Chinehasha. Harare


Source - Tondorindo Chinehasha
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
