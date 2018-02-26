Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa is declaring Mthwakazi independence

Mthwakazi Republic Party as a key stakeholder in Mthwakazi, we are saddened by the unreasonable cancellation of the coronation of Crown Prince Bulelani Khumalo. This should be reversed with immediate effect, can Minister of Local government July Moyo explain why he allowed Peter Zwide's own program last weekend go ahead unhindered but would deny the coronation of Crown Prince Bulenani Khumalo who have the backing and support of the very Chiefs which he purports to support? If Mnangagwa doesn't want our King in his country we will have him and recognise him in our own free and independent Mthwakazi.

We have thousands of our people coming to Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday for the coronation others are already in the country, if peace must prevail then government must back off and let us proceed with the program as planned. Otherwise they are applying for open defiance or is it a ploy to bring back another Gukurahundi genocide?

As Mthwakazi people we are not going to worry about what July Moyo is talking about, we just proceed with the preparations as planned, we are tired of being treated  like second class citizens in our own country. This decision must be unconditionally reversed with immediate effect.

Lets meet at Barbourfields on the third of March 2018 Mthwakazi omuhle, party regalia won't be allowed on the day in question.

Sisonke sibambene singu Mthwakazi sizokulungisa.

For peace and justice in our life time

MRP Information Department.

Source - MRP Information Department.
