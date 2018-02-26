Latest News Editor's Choice


Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

The great Greek philosopher Aristotle used to tell his students that, "Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet".  Zimbabweans are indeed a patient people.  We have waited centuries for sovereignty, and now we have waited decades for freedom.  

Just one hundred days ago, the seed of a new era, a new Zimbabwe, was planted.  No one truly expected this tree to bear sweet fruit after one hundred days.  And yes, the patience is bitter and difficult, the waiting is frustrating.  As young Zimbabweans we have a crucial role to play; not necessarily to demand the premature unripe fruits of this new era, but to demand that those responsible for its growth and development are acting with responsibility.

In a host of different fields, progress is being made.  The seeds are being planted for a renewed healthcare, with free or subsidised treatments for particularly vulnerable groups including the elderly, infants, and expecting mothers.  The health budget has been increased by a whopping 73%.  Patience for patients is a particularly bitter pill to swallow. However, budget increases by their very nature are felt over the long run.

Then there is the economy.  The tree of the new Zimbabwe was planted in what is perhaps the most fertile soil in the region.  However, after years of neglect and mismanagement, international isolation and crises, the economic plains were a worrying mess.  Massive unemployment, incredibly low productivity, little to no foreign direct investment.  The breadbasket of Africa had become a basket case.

Yet very quickly, the new administration began to act.  Actions always speak louder than words.  A new budget was passed which received plaudits from all over the world.  Even the IMF recognized that Zim was now going in the right direction.  ED cut fuel excise duty by 6.5 cents per litre, he capped the price of fuel, and removed all levies on bank transactions under 10 dollars.  Most importantly, perhaps, he realised that we cannot grow alone.  The time for pariah statehood must be put behind us.

First of all, the economy has been opened up by scaling back the debilitating indigenisation act.   ED then flew to Davos – the first Zimbabwean leader to grace this prestigious event – with one simple message: "We are open for business".  

This policy opened the floodgates.  

The EU, the US and the UK have begun an embrace of our once polarized nation which even the Chinese are starting to envy. Three billion dollars' worth of commitments have been secured in just a few months.  1.5 billions dollars of credit will be guaranteed by Afreximbank to secure foreign investments.  

These are real figures.  These are real commitments.  

Nowhere – anywhere – ever received these sorts of sums overnight.  It takes time. Indeed, we don't want to rush these things. We want to make sure the tender processes are done properly, and the many will profit and prosper, and not just a few.  We want to make sure the right partners are found.  But in this new Zimbabwe, we now have partners.  Zimbabwe is open to the world once more.

On the political front things are also moving.  The great African rains are washing away the weeds of despotism.  Political freedoms are springing forth.  The president has called for free and fair harmonized elections at every stage of this new journey.  He has welcomed the international community to play a role and ensure these free elections.  Political prisoners too have been released.

Yet perhaps the greatest question on the minds of young Zimbabweans in this new era is what is being done about corruption.  For too long our economic trunk has been eaten away by this parasitic disease. But again, things are changing.  We can finally drive around our homeland without the constant harassment of police offers. Within the police force corruption is being tackled at all levels.  

The policy of "zero tolerance" we hear from the State House is trickling down throughout society.  The toll-free number given by the Office of the President to report any acts of corruption is ringing incessantly, and actions are being taken.   We now have dedicated anti-corruption courts in all ten counties, and cabinet ministers can no longer stash away cash – they are mandated to deliver transparency.

Now let's be clear, corruption cannot be waved away with a fly swatter.  It must be ripped out of our society from its very roots.  Infrastructure cannot be completed overnight.  In time, investment in new factories and new businesses will bring jobs.  And while much has been achieved in 100 days, we must not rest on our laurels, there is much more work to do.

All peoples are prone to frustration, even those riding the wave after the initial excitement of the peaceful revolution.  This president will be judged by his actions.  And actions are being taken. The seed which was planted one hundred days ago is beginning to grow into a sturdy trunk of development.  I believe that with the right amount of watering, and a little optimistic dose of sunlight, the sweet fruits will soon be available for all the people of Zimbabwe.


By

John Love

Source - John Love
