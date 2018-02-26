Mnangagwa stoogies to meet with Mthwakazi Chiefs tomorrow

Opinion / Columnist

Yesterday Mr July Moyo dropped a bombshell when he wrote to Mthwakazi chiefs and stopped them from installing Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo as a Mthwakazi King on the 3rd March 2018 at Batbourfields stadium. His reason for stopping the much-awaited ceremony was that the coronation of a king is unconstitutional, however, he failed to pinpoint the sections of the constitution which the coronation contravenes. The spokesperson of the Crown Mr Effie Ncube in the morning informed Mthwakazi about the new developments but vowed a protracted legal battle.A well known Mthwakazi politician Dr Churchill Guduza said that even though he is not in favour of Bulelani per se but he saw an opportunity for Mthwakazi to come together and mount a legal battle against the forces of darkness which seek to perpetually oppress Mthwakazi. Dr Guduza has proven to be a thinker of note and has earned himself some respect across the breadth and width of Mthwakazi.The representative of the Crown this evening released a statement informing Mthwakazi of the latest developments. He said that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arranged a meeting between the representatives of his government with the Mthwakazi chiefs for tomorrow in Bulawayo at Mhlahlandlela building. He encouraged people to converge at Mhlahlandlela tomorrow morning at 10am to support the chiefs. The meeting will be between the Mthwakazi chiefs and Obert Mpofu and July Moyo, who banned the meeting in the first place.Tomorrow the government of Mr Mnangagwa will be surprised by the turnout of the people who will be out in full force to support the chiefs. Many well-known individuals who were neutral regarding the coronation of the Mthwakazi King have now openly come out and are now fully supporting the installation of a Mthwakazi King.The Constitution of Zimbabwe does not ban the installation of a King. In fact it could be interpreted as expressly promoting the installation of traditional leaders and the promotion of all various cultures in the country.The installation of a Mthwakazi King is only a matter of time, the government cannot stop it indefinitely.The outcome of tomorrow's meeting is a forgone conclusion, July Moyo has already shown his hand by trying to ban the coronation and he is a very well known Mnangagwa bootlicker. As for Obert Mpofu we know he has been against Mthwakazi aspirations for a very long time. He defected from ZAPU before the Unity Accord and joined ZANU. And he has flooded uMguza with people from the East in pursuance of the diabolical Shona Grand Plan.Mthwakazi let us all meet at Mhlahlandlela tomorrow at 10am to support our chiefs who for the first time are doing the right thing.