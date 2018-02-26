Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa stoogies to meet with Mthwakazi Chiefs tomorrow

7 hrs ago | Views
Yesterday Mr July Moyo dropped a bombshell when he wrote to Mthwakazi chiefs and stopped them from installing Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo as a Mthwakazi King on the 3rd March 2018 at Batbourfields stadium. His reason for stopping the much-awaited ceremony was that the coronation of a king is unconstitutional, however, he failed to pinpoint the sections of the constitution which the coronation contravenes. The spokesperson of the Crown Mr Effie Ncube in the morning informed Mthwakazi about the new developments but vowed a protracted legal battle.

A well known Mthwakazi politician Dr Churchill Guduza said that even though he is not in favour of Bulelani per se but he saw an opportunity for Mthwakazi to come together and mount a legal battle against the forces of darkness which seek to perpetually oppress Mthwakazi. Dr Guduza has proven to be a thinker of note and has earned himself some respect across the breadth and width of Mthwakazi.

The representative of the Crown this evening released a statement informing Mthwakazi of the latest developments. He said that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arranged a meeting between the representatives of his government with the Mthwakazi chiefs for tomorrow in Bulawayo at Mhlahlandlela building. He encouraged people to converge at Mhlahlandlela tomorrow morning at 10am to support the chiefs. The meeting will be between the Mthwakazi chiefs and Obert Mpofu and July Moyo, who banned the meeting in the first place.

Tomorrow the government of Mr Mnangagwa will be surprised by the turnout of the people who will be out in full force to support the chiefs. Many well-known individuals who were neutral regarding the coronation of the Mthwakazi King have now openly come out and are now fully supporting the installation of a Mthwakazi King.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe does not ban the installation of a King. In fact it could be interpreted as expressly promoting the installation of traditional leaders and the promotion of all various cultures in the country.

The installation of a Mthwakazi King is only a matter of time, the government cannot stop it indefinitely.

The outcome of tomorrow's meeting is a forgone conclusion, July Moyo has already shown his hand by trying to ban the coronation and he is a very well known Mnangagwa bootlicker. As for Obert Mpofu we know he has been against Mthwakazi aspirations for a very long time. He defected from ZAPU before the Unity Accord and joined ZANU. And he has flooded uMguza with people from the East in pursuance of the diabolical Shona Grand Plan.

Mthwakazi let us all meet at Mhlahlandlela tomorrow at 10am to support our chiefs who for the first time are doing the right thing.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Thulani Nkala
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Personalised diaries on sale

Fridge on sale

4roomed mpopoma

Concrete mixer

Guards available

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Flat to rent

Gmb lodge for accomo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Soldiers beating up people in Ngundu, Chivi - Army general please save our souls

3 hrs ago | 829 Views

'You want lunch in Dubai!' Chivayo taunt MPs - MPs accepting bribes is accepted gravy train etiquette

3 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mnangagwa's hands are dripping with the blood of the Gukurahundi martyrs - NPP

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Automatic sliding doors reduce costs in air conditioned buildings

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

WATCH: VP Chiwenga struggles with mineral name

6 hrs ago | 3587 Views

Cops to pay thousands of dollars to Manzou villagers

6 hrs ago | 1870 Views

ZEC reveals 2018 national elections roadmap

6 hrs ago | 2040 Views

4 die in Chivi road accident

6 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Bulawayo to launch rebranding programme

6 hrs ago | 685 Views

WATCH: Words fail Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 3610 Views

WATCH: I don't know Mnangabwa I know Mugabe, I will not vote for him

7 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Justice Nare sworn in as Zimbabwe genocide commission chair

8 hrs ago | 689 Views

Chamisa appointed Party leader and Presidential candidate - Fulltext

8 hrs ago | 3901 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels on the rise

8 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Chamisa appointed party leader and presidential candidate

8 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Danai Gurira struggled to accept her Zimbabwean heritage

9 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Chihuri home shooting suspect on the run

9 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mugabe nephew sued for failing to pay $14,000

9 hrs ago | 2843 Views

Chief Charumbira dragged to court over Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1673 Views

100 days of globetrotting

9 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over diamond fields terror

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe cops need retraining

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Altercation with soldier, aspiring MP set free

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Wicknell goes biblical

9 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Obert Mpofu - Do you know Zimbabwe history yourself?

9 hrs ago | 845 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow value addition has to be a must

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Doctors strike exposes the Mnangagwa 100 days lie

9 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Wicknell hits back at critics

10 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Mohadi viral photo explained

10 hrs ago | 5053 Views

Mnangagwa diplomatic offensive: Chinamasa flies to France after UK meeting

10 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Masarira sues Mnangagwa over Zimbabwe coup

10 hrs ago | 5280 Views

Bulelani faction to approach the courts on Ndebele king coronation

10 hrs ago | 874 Views

Peter Zwide files court application to stop Bulelani coronation

10 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mujuru attacks 'old new dispensation'

12 hrs ago | 2763 Views

Sikhala disrupts school elective AGM over SDC chairmanship

12 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Why the British had no other choice but to work with Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3952 Views

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

14 hrs ago | 2773 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

15 hrs ago | 6045 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

15 hrs ago | 2775 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

16 hrs ago | 12071 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

16 hrs ago | 1080 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

16 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

16 hrs ago | 1097 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

16 hrs ago | 837 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

16 hrs ago | 1313 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

16 hrs ago | 2784 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

16 hrs ago | 709 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

16 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

17 hrs ago | 8433 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days