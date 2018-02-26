'You want lunch in Dubai!' Chivayo taunt MPs - MPs accepting bribes is accepted gravy train etiquette

Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

"What were MPs expecting to find on a site for a potential solar power station? A triple story 10 bedroomed mansion with a tennis court and a swimming pool?" commented Nicknell Chiyayo, the young buccaneer paid to build a $5 million Gwanda Solar Power Project for ZESA but delivered a metal shack cabin, for far.  Good one Chivayo! He was outraged that the MPs investigating his failure to meet his contractual obligations had visited the site.   What we must not lose sight of here is the hundreds of thousands whose lives would have been changed for the better if the money used to build the "triple story 10 bedroomed mansion with a tennis court and a swimming pool" or some such selfish end had instead been used for the Solar Project. It is these innocent victims of corruption that must be at the forefront of these nation, the authorities and all those involved.

The way the parliamentary committee has handled this Wicknell Chivayo case is very amateurish, not worthy of the dignity of the august house, parliament, these members represent, to say the least.

Chivayo was awarded a contract to design, supply, install and commission a Solar Panel station. The detailed specifications of the equipment, start and finish date of the contract, the contract price, etc., etc., were all spelt out in the contract.

The MP's task was to establish the facts of the case from Mr Chivayo. What aspects of his contractual obligations are complete, the expected completion dates of on-going works, which contractual obligation he will not fulfil, etc., etc. This is not what happened at the parliamentary hearing, it was a circus.  

Thanks to the sheer incompetence of the MPs before him, Chivayo was able to talk about his cat, his uncle who with athlete's foot, anything and everything except the Solar Power Project. What a sick joke!

The line of question by the MP started nowhere, was going nowhere and ended, not surprising, nowhere! Given the seriousness of the matter and the desperate need for the nation to stamp out corruption; the whole sodded affair was a great disappointment.

Zimbabwe needs quality MPs and, unless we do something to ensure free, fair and credible elections, we will continue to fill parliament, Senate, cabinet and, dare I say it, the presidency with mediocre, corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and good for nothing thugs and murderers. All of them utterly useless, at best!

Ever since the 15 November 2017 coup – dubbed a "military assisted transition" by those who carried out the coup d'état for the obvious reason, they could not bear soil their good names with high treason charges, so they pronounced the judgement on the matter before anyone had even charged them and then got some puppet High Court Judges to rubber stamp it - President Mnangagwa has lauded the idea that Zimbabwe has changed. The coup has cleansed the nation of all the rot and decay of Mugabe years. All lies and damned lies, of course.

Mnangagwa has promised free, fair and credible elections and yet has done nothing to implement the democratic reforms without which Zanu PF will blatantly rig the elections as before. Indeed, President Mnangagwa has dismissed those calling for reforms as baking dogs.

There will be no free, fair and credible elections this year; being held to democratic account is a luxury Mnangagwa and his coup cabal cannot afford particularly now with the growing evidence that the expected flood of foreign investors will never happen. The world can see that the post November coup  Zanu PF is nothing but a whitewashed tomb, the same corrupt, vote rigging party of ruthless thugs under new management!

"A comprehensive feasibility report, designs, topographical survey report, geotechnical survey, EIA report, web designs etc. are all kept in the office unless you expect me to hang all these documents on trees at the site….Pane nyaya ndopa ziva LUNCH KU DUBAI hapana chimwe.(I know what you are after, lunch in Dubai that is it.)" Chivayo taunted the MPs.

It would not be the first time that those send out to hunt down criminals have ended up becoming criminals themselves. The situation is even worse, if the hunters, the MPs in this case, are hopelessly incompetent or hardened criminals in their own right; guilt of corruption, vote rigging, mass murder, high treason, coups, you name it!

The people of Gwanda are the ones suffering the consequences of the criminal activities like Chivayo. ZESA officials, the Police, MPs and all the other authorities entrusted to corruption, Chivayo's case is just out of many other such cases, are the ones letting the innocent victims down. Sadly, unless we end the present corrupt and vote rigging political system, there is no hope ever stamping out corrupt.

Of course, the MPs will accept a free lunch in Dubai, after all they are in politics for the money and accepting bribes is accepted gravy train etiquette. Mugabe "greased" the palms Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends during the GNU, with ministerial limos, generous allowances, a $4 million mansion for the late MDC's leader, etc., etc. The MDC leaders saw to it that not even one democratic reform was implemented in five years of the GNU. Not one!


