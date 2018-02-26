Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

13 hrs ago | Views
Recent developments in the public domain in which MDC-T youths assaulted the party's co-Vice President Thokozani Khupe and Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora and attempted to burn a hut in which the duo had sought refuge during the burial of Morgan Tsvangirai points to frightening levels of political intolerance. Prior to this incident, there had been poignant threats against MDC-T co-Vice President Elias Mudzuri against setting foot at the party's offices in Harare as an extension of the power struggle. Apparently, the youths and Khupe and Mwonzora are on opposites sides of a damaging power struggle in the opposition party spawned by the death of Tsvangirai.

If MDC-T youths can muster the audacity to assault their vice president and Secretary General at a solemn event like a funeral, what more can they do to their declared "enemies" in the form of ZANU PF members when the election campaigning season gets underway. One shudders to think of the degree of violence that will be unleashed by these youths.

On the other hand, Mthwakazi Republic Party and other self-acting social activists recently disrupted public consultative meetings by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission in Bulawayo and Lupane, arguing that the Commission should not include people of Shona-speaking origin.

Ironically, the Commission is mandated to promote national healing and cohesion against the background of alleged tribally-based disharmony and disturbances of the 1980s. So the effect of the disruptions of the Commission's consultative meetings by Mthwakazi Republic Party and the mercenary social activists is to perpetuate the very tribal politics and activism that continues to divide Zimbabweans.

The composition of the Government-appointed National Peace and Reconciliation Commission is reflective of the various interests in the country. So for Matabeleland based social activists and opposition actors to disrupt the Commission's outreach consultations on the basis that Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, Lillian Chigwedere is Shona speaking is, actually in violation of the Constitution which calls upon all citizens to respect the country's ethnic diversity. Discrimination on the basis of tribe is surely against the country's laws.

Even as President Mnangagwa is preaching the gospel of peace and tolerance, actions by the opposition youths and self-styled social activists point to difficult violent times ahead. Opposition youths appear to be in the mood for confrontation and violence, to provide a basis for contesting a likely electoral loss to ZANU PF. The recent violence by commuter omnibus youths in Harare leading to the shooting of two people has been politicized by opposition parties in an attempt to portray the new dispensation as characterised by Police brutality.

The majority of law-abiding Zimbabweans expect law enforcement agents to stamp their authority in preventing and controlling violence of any kind, before and after the forthcoming elections. There is a world of difference between legitimate political activity, which President Mnangagwa has guaranteed, and criminal behavior like seeking to burn a political rival. The new dispensation has opened up the political space to legitimate political actors.

It is unfortunate that there may be attempts by some misguided elements to create a situation of lawlessness in the country to justify their calls for military intervention in Zimbabwe. The New Patriotic Front is on record calling on the African Union and SADC to intervene militarily in Zimbabwe, claiming that there is no constitutional order in the country. The new party, fronting the G40 cabal, has however been shamed by the AU which has endorsed the new dispensation.

The clarion call by the majority of Zimbabweans is that the era of too much focus on politics at the expense of economic development should be a bygone era. People now expect Government and well-meaning political actors to complement each other to resuscitate the economy and reclaim the country's place among the community of nations.  The Government of President Mnangagwa has set the ball rolling through engaging the West and all regional allies.

What the MDC-T youths did not realize is that their violence was witnessed by several representatives of Western embassies that had come to witness Tsvangirai's burial. They saw the real face of the MDC-T. When the material times comes, these embassies must tell the truth when it comes to political violence.

The new dispensation is calling on all actors in Zimbabwe to exercise tolerance and restraint. Political parties must entice votes on the basis of the appeal of their policies, not threats of violence.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Bevan Musoko
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Elephant lounge suite

Gmb lodge for accomo

Flat to rent

Burnside house for sale

3 tonne truck on sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Cleaning services available

6 seated sofa on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Media Centre Embarks on Citizen Journalism Training Workshops

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'ED is the only game in town!' - only if he wins free elections otherwise it is North Korea hot air

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

MDC-T, is it still a democratic movement?

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Magagula cannot speak on MLF's behalf, he was fired 2 yrs ago

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Jonathan Moyo says Mnangagwa govt is 'EVIL' for blocking coronation of 'Ndebele King'

4 hrs ago | 1599 Views

WATCH: 'Ndebele King' arrested at J.M Nkomo Airport

5 hrs ago | 4708 Views

If MPs cannot nail blundering Chivayo what more Macavity, 'bafflement of Scotland Yard'

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

Police fire tear gas at Mthwakazi protesters

6 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Justice Makonese dismiss Ndebele king installation

8 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Wife caught pants down

8 hrs ago | 5633 Views

Better for criminals to escape: Police warned

8 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Pregnant dancer causes stir

8 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Madinda predicts bright Bosso future

8 hrs ago | 524 Views

Bev wins big in dancers awards again!

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Is Thokozani Khupe serious or just a spoiler?

8 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Mugabe restoration dream - 'Looking back into the future'

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Khupe backers quit MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 2695 Views

'Prophet' presents 'goblin' in court

8 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Wicknell defends scandal-ridden project

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

It's dog eat dog in Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Confusion rocks Zec

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

Ndebele King installation is unconstitutional, says court

8 hrs ago | 1103 Views

MLF supports Heir Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo to take over as Mthwakazi King

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

PHOTOS: Protests outside Bulawayo high court

9 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Mnangagwa gets only $250 million from 'looters'

10 hrs ago | 5262 Views

Matabeleland a region seeking a leader

10 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mnangagwa extends amnesty on externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus pen alluvial gold deal

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

'Govt official using his office to intimidate investors'

11 hrs ago | 1606 Views

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 8935 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 9609 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

13 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Similarities of two dictators

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

13 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

14 hrs ago | 2119 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

14 hrs ago | 3911 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

15 hrs ago | 2605 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

16 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

16 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

17 hrs ago | 5008 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

17 hrs ago | 2324 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

17 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Mthwakazi leader breathes fire over critics' attack

17 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

17 hrs ago | 14973 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

17 hrs ago | 813 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days