Matabeleland a region seeking a leader

10 hrs ago
Since the death of Dr Joshua Nkomo, a true nationalist, nationalism has been lost to the secessionist ZANU party which all along has been led by Robert Mugabe a true and shameless killer. When Mnangagwa took over I thought he would revive the Patriotic Front, but how wrong to think a leopard can change its colours. Today Zimbabwe is still led by those who played a major role in the genocide of the people of Matabeleland and the Midlands.

Matabeleland a region of a warm blanket of colours, meaning a huge variety of both cultures and languages is sliding down to a secessionists region thanks to this Mthwakazi group. The reason is lack of a pronounced leadership to take this region out of the sad past to a future of promise for our children.

It is very difficulty to understand which tribe/nationality Mthwakazi represents, if Matabeleland, why use Mthwakazi with so many other nationalities left out. This group is an extreme secessionist bordering on opportunism just like ZANU at its formation and current. In Matabeleland we have Vendas, Tongas, Ndebeles, Kalangas, Abathwa(mainly referred to as Bushman), Sothos, Nambians, and lots and lots more nationalities, to call the region Mthwakazi is puzzling. May be people think that by calling the region Matabeleland it belongs to one tribe.

The region needs a leader now, a leader that will realise how the people of Matabeleland have suffered. During the genocide period children lost their parents, while children in Mashonaland and other regions not affected by the genocide were given love by their parents, children in Matabeleland watched their parents killed. Some watched as their mothers were raped while others watched as their mother's stomachs were ripped open to remove the unborn called children of dissidents or dissidents which language we still hear from those shouting Chamisa's name. This is hurtful and sad. Mother of dissidents at this age!! This is why this region has to have a leader who will put us back to dignity. The region needs a leader now who will refocus the region towards its prosperity.

Then the clever try to say this is tribalism which to a large extent has affected the progress of the region. This is not tribalism in all normal sense. Tribalism will be promoting one tribe over the others as done by ZANU-PF, but this is not. Matabeleland and the Midlands is a home of many tribes or languages and cultures and therefore representing such diversity hence no room for narrow thinking and tribalising efforts meant for the good and progress of the region.

The United Kingdom, for example, is made up of Scotland, Wales, England, Northern Ireland with a variety of languages on the few mentioned regions. Each of this region has its own national party though some other English parties do come into the area. This cannot therefore be described as tribalism as it keeps whoever is in government watching over their shoulders hence developing those regions to a high standard.

Matabeleland is considered second or third class due to fear of being labelled tribalists. The region is then forced to surrender its voting powers to anybody from Mashonaland or any other superior region.

The GNU brought in an eye opener I hope to many. Welshman Ncube was not allowed into the top three as a principal preferring Mutambara. The people from Matabeleland were all offered meaningless position to keep them down or show them that they come last in the country.
Its interesting how our leaders have been medicated with endless fear since the genocide era. They have to surrender all their voters to the superiors, they have to accept what scraps are thrown to them by their superior leaders, they accept been called dissidents by those campaigning for power and find all normal. Khupe was extremely humiliated during the funeral of Tswangirai to the extent of being told she organized the gang to tarnish Chamisa's name, what a shame. The truth is the dissident jibe was not only meant for Khupe, but all in the region. Our patriotism should kicking in incidents as these are and stand together as a region.

Matabeleland its time to have a leader, its time to make our region great, its time to be solidly patriotic and get ourselves out of this mess or Mashonaland hero worshipping. Devolution of power might not come as soon as people wish but this can be forced by a strong regional leadership with its own party.

I call upon all people of Matabeleland to come together, to realise our strength as a region, to realise how rich our region is in everything human resources, minerals and agriculturally. Let us wake up the sleeping giant.

Source - Clive Zulu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

