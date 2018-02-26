Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is Thokozani Khupe serious or just a spoiler?

by A Mbire
8 hrs ago | Views
EDITOR,

Thokozani Khupe was conspicuous by her absence from MDC party business for some eight months but suddenly comes out guns blazing when our icon, Morgan Tsvangirai, died.

I would like to say "may his dear soul rest in peace" but with the squabbling in his party and family, I am quite sure he cannot.

Khupe was definitely not the acting VP at the time of Tsvangirai's passing, so surely she cannot take over as the VP at the time of the vacancy.

The national and provincial council meetings were called before Tsvangirai's death to resolve the leadership dispute between Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri.

Zimbabweans had all but given up on Khupe due to her snubbing of the party for so long.

Lest we forget, the meetings had been called before anyone knew MT was on his deathbed and when he died, it became imperative to appoint a leader rather than have a rudderless ship.

So the meetings resolved both issues in the same breath. This was surely in the best interests of the financially-strapped MDC and its membership.

Those calling for a special congress are jeopardising the scarce financial resources that may be available for electioneering

and so are sabotaging the party's, and Alliance's, chances of ousting Zanu-PF once and for all.

The people have spoken through the meetings that have been held so far and any special congress would simply be rubber-stamping Chamisa as acting president.

I am sure the international community too, would like to see a special congress to sanction Chamisa's elevation, but it is so easy to expect the right thing to be done, conveniently forgetting that any financial or moral support that was being provided has been pulled out from under the MDC's feet.

In 2013, the MDC had to fight it out on a shoe-string budget of $5 million compared to the $500 million that Zanu-PF had access to.

The local and international community felt let down by MDC over the last elections as the party did not have a grand campaign, but do they realise that Zanu-PF candidates do not put hands in their pockets, bulging with mostly looted funds, for campaigning, whereas MDC candidates use their very limited to nonexistent personal resources to campaign with the aim of leading the country to freedom and a government whose standards are acceptable to the international community?

A Mbire

Highlands, Harare

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Khupe, #Spoiler, #Chamisa

Comments

Burnside house for sale

Cleaning services available

3 tonne truck on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Cleaning services available

For sale are sneakers

Brazilian noble on sale

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Media Centre Embarks on Citizen Journalism Training Workshops

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

'ED is the only game in town!' - only if he wins free elections otherwise it is North Korea hot air

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

MDC-T, is it still a democratic movement?

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Magagula cannot speak on MLF's behalf, he was fired 2 yrs ago

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Jonathan Moyo says Mnangagwa govt is 'EVIL' for blocking coronation of 'Ndebele King'

4 hrs ago | 1596 Views

WATCH: 'Ndebele King' arrested at J.M Nkomo Airport

5 hrs ago | 4702 Views

If MPs cannot nail blundering Chivayo what more Macavity, 'bafflement of Scotland Yard'

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

Police fire tear gas at Mthwakazi protesters

6 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Justice Makonese dismiss Ndebele king installation

8 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Wife caught pants down

8 hrs ago | 5633 Views

Better for criminals to escape: Police warned

8 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Pregnant dancer causes stir

8 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Madinda predicts bright Bosso future

8 hrs ago | 524 Views

Bev wins big in dancers awards again!

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mugabe restoration dream - 'Looking back into the future'

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Khupe backers quit MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 2694 Views

'Prophet' presents 'goblin' in court

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Wicknell defends scandal-ridden project

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

It's dog eat dog in Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Confusion rocks Zec

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

Ndebele King installation is unconstitutional, says court

8 hrs ago | 1103 Views

MLF supports Heir Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo to take over as Mthwakazi King

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

PHOTOS: Protests outside Bulawayo high court

9 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Mnangagwa gets only $250 million from 'looters'

10 hrs ago | 5261 Views

Matabeleland a region seeking a leader

10 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa extends amnesty on externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus pen alluvial gold deal

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

'Govt official using his office to intimidate investors'

11 hrs ago | 1606 Views

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 8931 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 9606 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

13 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Similarities of two dictators

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

13 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

14 hrs ago | 2119 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

14 hrs ago | 3910 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

15 hrs ago | 2604 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

16 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

16 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

17 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

17 hrs ago | 5007 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

17 hrs ago | 2323 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

17 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Mthwakazi leader breathes fire over critics' attack

17 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

17 hrs ago | 14973 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

17 hrs ago | 813 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days