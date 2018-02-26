Is Thokozani Khupe serious or just a spoiler?

Opinion / Columnist

EDITOR,Thokozani Khupe was conspicuous by her absence from MDC party business for some eight months but suddenly comes out guns blazing when our icon, Morgan Tsvangirai, died.I would like to say "may his dear soul rest in peace" but with the squabbling in his party and family, I am quite sure he cannot.Khupe was definitely not the acting VP at the time of Tsvangirai's passing, so surely she cannot take over as the VP at the time of the vacancy.The national and provincial council meetings were called before Tsvangirai's death to resolve the leadership dispute between Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri.Zimbabweans had all but given up on Khupe due to her snubbing of the party for so long.Lest we forget, the meetings had been called before anyone knew MT was on his deathbed and when he died, it became imperative to appoint a leader rather than have a rudderless ship.So the meetings resolved both issues in the same breath. This was surely in the best interests of the financially-strapped MDC and its membership.Those calling for a special congress are jeopardising the scarce financial resources that may be available for electioneeringand so are sabotaging the party's, and Alliance's, chances of ousting Zanu-PF once and for all.The people have spoken through the meetings that have been held so far and any special congress would simply be rubber-stamping Chamisa as acting president.I am sure the international community too, would like to see a special congress to sanction Chamisa's elevation, but it is so easy to expect the right thing to be done, conveniently forgetting that any financial or moral support that was being provided has been pulled out from under the MDC's feet.In 2013, the MDC had to fight it out on a shoe-string budget of $5 million compared to the $500 million that Zanu-PF had access to.The local and international community felt let down by MDC over the last elections as the party did not have a grand campaign, but do they realise that Zanu-PF candidates do not put hands in their pockets, bulging with mostly looted funds, for campaigning, whereas MDC candidates use their very limited to nonexistent personal resources to campaign with the aim of leading the country to freedom and a government whose standards are acceptable to the international community?A MbireHighlands, Harare