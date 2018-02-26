MDC-T, is it still a democratic movement?

Opinion / Columnist

Is Nelson Chamisa, a pastor, an advocate, a politician and an MDC substantive presidential candidate, wholeheartedly dedicated to move forward the original slogan of the movement? Is the pastor preaching a democratic cause or we are certainly seeing a wolf in a sheep's wool. Looking at the very recent past event that took place on the 14th of February, the day we grieve and we were grieving the passing of a leader who championed a democratic flag in our nation, Dr. Tsvangirai. A leader identified by many including those in the ruling party as the founding father of a modern democratic Zimbabwe. That very day the nation received the news of his passing on, Chamisa had already made sure that he will ascend to the highest post in the MDC-T party, he so much wanted it and was determined to use any means possible and coerced those he found loyal to push for his agenda. Currently, the MDC-T has or is trying to camouflage it by giving it an OK thumb. I find it ridiculous, and to some extend full of desperation of the election coming soon and thus a reason to undermine a constitutional process. If they can do it today what will stop them if they are in power to undermine our law of the land, the constitution of Zimbabwe.Was the elevation of Chamisa democratic or we are actually facing another dictator on the road. It was unethical, unafrican, and inhuman for a democratic party's now substantive president to focus on power grabbing during the time there leader had just passed on. And yet he wants us to believe he indeed is vying to push a democratic agenda the party stands for. Really? Don't make me laugh. Nelson needs to re-examine himself and stop the pompacyness and self-centeredness. As a party, if they indeed wanted to show that they loved Tsvangirai and fully respected him for all he has done for the party and Zimbabwe as a whole, smart minded people would have called for a week off party issues and mark it as a mourning week dedicated to Morgan. This will have showed us that they are not just mere power mongers but indeed and truly respected and appreciated Morgan's hard work. So now we know they are all pretending and indeed some could not wait for him to step down. This is insane leadership. Also, as recent event show, the leadership is in control of hooligans and uses these ill elements to push out those that say their minds openly. Signs of a potential re-incarnation of the ousted Mugabe. Thus making me wonder if at all there is a true difference between the now MDC-T and the Mugabe led ZANU PF. Its exactly the same tactics. We can ask a question, where is MDC-T heading to and if it miraculously win the election, where will Zimbabwe head to?Interestingly, the mature politicians within the party and alliance do not even recognize or see what is going on, a self destruction bomb is triggering itself in the party and the end result is tremendous lose in the upcoming elections. If democratization of Zimbabwe is to take effect with MDC in leadership, then Chamisa must change his dictatorial attitude mirroring his former master, Mugabe. In essence, are we loosing credible political parties and movements now? What we see now is a violent MDC-T party that is swallowing its pride and agenda over personal and tribal issues. There is lack of inclusivity, vision and we see power coercing tactics. What we see now is that the MDC- Alliance is hiding its tail between its legs to try and avoid an imminent split, which is it occurs will show immaturity at its highest level. But at the same time hanging in the MDC- Alliance shows compliance with the bullies at the helm of the party.We used to talk of Mugabe as the Zimbabwean Machiavellian, lol, it did not end there, we have yet the birth of another one, a youth of that matter. Nelson has been an impatient individual and is clearly triggering a self-destruction plug towards his political career. He seems too blind to see it but this could be the end of his political career. If we are serious about turning the page completely, we might need to take a step back and think again. This time it is not about Mugabe anymore, it is not just about ZANU PF, it is more. Is MDC-T and its Alliances the right group, is the People Rainbow Coalition (PRC) composed of the right leaders, is CODE the better one or is ZANU PF the right one … etc? How can we move forward? Do we need a completely new face in politics, may be we do! Personally I am fed up with useless rhetorics and fights that have not put food on the plates on the suffering Zimbabweans, there is still no money in circulation, prices of goods are still high, facilities such as water and sanitation are still worse and not worthy of human use and we are still living below the poverty datum line. What are these people doing, just squandering the taxi's payers money. This is ridiculous and it has to stop.