'ED is the only game in town!' - only if he wins free elections otherwise it is North Korea hot air

If President Mnangagwa has been looking for a chief of propaganda of the likes of Professor Jonathan Moyo, he need not look any further, Hopewell Chinono fits the bill. He has hit the ground running, his recent articles have praised ED to the high heavens. Cross examines the articles, and it becomes obvious that this is just propaganda being peddled as distilled wisdom.

Zanu PF is a party of corrupt, incompetent ruthless thugs whose misrule has dragged this nation from being one of the richest country in Africa with the potential to have been the South Korea of Africa to be the poorest country in Africa. The party itself has been tearing itself apart in the last decade as the party members fought each other over the ever-dwelling wealth and for power like a pack of hyenas.

For Chinono to be showering ED and his Lacoste faction with praise, as if anyone can glean anything pure, clean and wholesome from corrupt and murderous thugs is plain nonsense.

"So, whilst G40 accentuated it's political rhetoric against Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2017, his team started to imagine a time when they would be in government," writes Chinono.  "They started working on a plan of what would happen when they took over, Edwin Manikai was so confident of this reality such that his parting shot became, "ED is the only game in town.""

The only reason ED was the only game in town is that the 38 years of Zanu PF vote rigging and murderous oppression has stifled all debate and democratic competition it has become impossible for quality leaders to emerge in the opposition and even within Zanu PF itself. 50%, at least, of the leaders in Zanu PF itself are the same ugly and stupid faces from 1980. Indeed, if it had not been for death and the recent dog-eat-dog in fighting in the party, 95% plus of the same corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs from 1980s will be in power today.

ED is a corrupt, vote rigging and murderous thugs whose political track record speaks for itself. The only reason he is in power is because Zanu PF imposed on the nation this stiflingly oppressive political system that allowed scum like him to remain in power for all these years.

To accept that "ED is the only game in town" without asking why is clearly a sign of one devoid of any intellectual merit of any kind.

Is ED the only game in town because he has proven himself the brightest and visionary leader to get the nation out of the hell-on-earth Zanu PF has landed us in? Let us overlook, his role in the Zanu PF governments of the last 37 years which landed us here and just focus of the way forward. The answer is a resounding no!

ED is the only game in town by default! Zanu PF created such an oppressive political system that corrupt, incompetent and rotten to the core as the party might be it still remained the only game in town. The competition for power has been between G40 and Lacoste, Grace Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa, Tweedle Dee against Tweedle Dum!

Of course, it is foolish to accept Tweedle Dum as leader because one has to reject the system that is so restrictive the choice is black or while in world full of all the colours of the rainbow.

Ever since assuming the office of President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, nearly 100 days ago, President Mnangagwa, has promised to hold free, fair and credible elections. His one chance to prove he was not Tweedle Dum hand-picked by his fellow Joint Operation Command, the Zanu PF Junta that has ruled the country all these years, but has the people's democratic mandate.

Yet he has done nothing to implement the democratic reforms agreed by all parties the 2008 Global Political Agreement; Mnangagwa, of people knows, there cannot be free, fair and credible elections without first implementing the reforms designed to end the suffocating and tyrannical political environment Zanu PF has created.

The only Zanu PF government ED and his Junta friends want is one in which they continue to enjoy absolute power including the carte blanche powers to rig elections. They view "ED is the only game in town!" only in the strict context of their no-regime-change mantra.  

If the coming elections are NOT free, fair and credible the whole process will be declared null and void. The only legitimate validation of "ED is the only game in town!" for ED to win free, fair and credible elections otherwise this is North Korea style hot air!




