MDC equally responsible for the crisis in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

The MDC and its breakaway factions has been in the game of politics for a good 19yrs. Chamisa was there ever since,thus it is myopic to think that he will do anything new. The party is equally accountable for the suffering of the people since then.Hapana chitsva chatingatarisira kuna Chamisa nhasi chaakatadza kuita pama decades maviri apfuura. Ngatisapusiswe vakomana age sandiyo ino deliver,so his 40yrs is nothing. Vapfana vechidiki saiye ndombavha manje. Never in a million yrs haafe akaitonga. Isu seZCP will render the state ungovernable should MDC win. Tinodziziva mbavha idzi saka nyika haiende takatarisa.Anyone anechekuita nekuiswa kwema sanctions munyika hatisi kuzomutendera kutonga. Vakomana musatambe Zimbabwe ndeyeropa ramadzibaba. Ndati whoever asiri weZanu Pf or ZCP haafe akatonga nyika ino. Izvo ndinorevesa. Ma sanctions avakadana aiuraya vanhu,so vanoda kutonga ani. Chavakamboitira vanhu chii pa19yrs kunze kwekupomera Zanu Pf zvavakakonzera ivo.