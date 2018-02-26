Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa humble yourself before the people!

by Munya
7 hrs ago | Views
Dear

My fellow countrymen it is with deep sorrow that I once again write to this reckless young and overambitious man Nelson Chamisa. For the record young man you were not voted into the MDC Presidency instead you rose through a smart coup de tat. Now if you think your smash and grab tactics ll lead you to State House, stop dreaming boy.

Continue bullying those battle hardened comrades and believe me you would be in for rude awakening after an embarrassing defeat by the more tactful ZANU PF. Your ambition has overtaken your reasoning and those whom you think they support you ll be the very first to laugh at your childish egocentric. You are too ambitious and reckless too just like the disgraced Dr. Amai. Its one thing being charismatic but another being a President in volatile Zimbabwe. I once advised you to resign and mature before attempting State House but because you are myopic you have thrown yourself into the deepest end. So far Zimbabwe ine vene vayo and they ll not allow you a mere toddler to rule. You might be popular in Harare but Harare is not Zimbabwe. And Zimbabwe has its own kingmakers!

Now you stupidly threaten your battle hardened soldiers instead of courting and soliciting for their support and you think your charisma ll make you win the polls. You rose through shrewd dictatorship and you are already practicing it, stampeding on the party's constitution and you think you can fool all the people all the time. Ita tione but come election results you ll fall with a heavy thud....mark my words pfavira ngoma usiku urefu, kuState house kure! Humble yourself before your elders. Leaders are chosen not imposed! Please wake up from this dream of State House, instead give others a chance so that they ll also support you when your time has come. To hell with politics of intimidation, entitlement, ego, tribalism, anointment and selfishness! Zimbabwe is for all irrespective of creed, gender, tribe and colour. Why the rush you still have age on your side young man!

True Democrat

Munya

Source - Munya
