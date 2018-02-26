Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa to host 'leaders' meeting on violence' - just restore Police's powers and stop wasting time

2 hrs ago | Views
It is a great pity that President Mnangagwa continues to behave like a thug contrary to his own repeated assertions that the country has moved on from lawless and unstable Zimbabwe of Mugabe's 37 years of ruinous and tyrannical rule.

"I will soon be meeting political party leaders to deliberate and advise that we should have no violence pre, during and post elections," he said in his latest attempt to assure investors and Zimbabweans alike on his commitment to hold free, fair and credible elections.

"Responsible authorities have undertaken the biometric voter registration (BVR) to ensure that all interested voters exercise their democratic right to choose their leaders."

"To that end, your investment decisions should not be affected or influenced by political uncertainty or obscurity; we are confident of having free, fair and credible elections in line with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) principles and guidelines governing democratic elections," he said.

"We would like to assure investors, domestic and foreign, that Zimbabwe is not only ready for business, but is politically stable. You should ignore, kuvukura kunenge kuchingoitika munyika (You should ignore some idle chatters in the country)," said the President.

The President's remarks raises a number of key issues:

1)    First and most important of all, the President keeps promising "free, fair and credible elections in line with SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections" and yet keeps ignoring SADC's explicit instructions. Following the blatant cheating and wanton violence in Zimbabwe's 2008 elections; SADC instructed the parties in the GNU which included Zanu PF to implement a raft of democratic reforms all the parties involved agree were necessary for free, fair and credible elections.

When SADC leaders realised that not even one reform had been implemented during the GNU, they instructed both Zanu PF and MDC to postpone the 2013 elections until the reforms were implemented. Both Zanu PF and MDC ignored SADC's instruction and lo behold Zanu PF went on to blatantly rig the elections, as SADC leaders had warned would happen.

No meaningful reforms have been implemented since the rigged July 2013 elections. If President Mnangagwa is serious about holding free and fair elections then he MUST heed SADC's instructions and implement the reforms.

2)    The meeting of all political parties which President Mnangagwa is proposing is a waste of time, money and worst of all a sinister diversionary side show. Everyone with any brain will tell you Zimbabwe's political culture of violence has flourished because the Police, Judiciary and other State institutions have been rendered powerless to stamp it out because the political hooligans and thugs are above the law. Every so often the Zanu PF leaders felt the need to deploy these political thugs to harass, beat, rape and even murder innocent people to drive home the message that the Zanu PF will not accept defeat.

The Police have since learned to stay out of such politically motived cases. Indeed, the Police have even been known to take Zanu PF's side or worse still commit the acts violence themselves.

The real reason President Mnangagwa want to hold a political party meeting instead of implementing the democratic reforms giving the Police, Judges, etc. the power and confidence to stamp out political violence is because Zanu PF retain the option to use violence if the need should arise.

3)    The suggestion that violence is the only impediment to the holding of free and fair elections is nonsense. There other concerns such as free media, failure to produce verifiable voters' roll, Zanu PF's unfettered access to state resources included looted diamond, etc.

The concerns would have been dealt with if the raft of democratic reforms proposed in the GPA were implemented.

4)     It is not as if you and your friends in the junta do not know it is impossible to have free, fair and credible elections without reform; you do. If was none other than you, gentlemen who did the dirty work of the vote rigging and directing the violence these last 38 years.

You do not want to implement the reforms because the carte blanche powers to rig the elections are the party's guarantee to its no-regime-change mantra. "You can't expect us to reform ourselves out of power," boasted Professor Jonathan Moyo during his happier Zanu PF years!

The people of Zimbabwe have been denied the freedoms and basic human rights including the right to a meaningful vote and even the right to life by the white colonialists and now by the very people who claim to be their liberators. Zanu PF does not have the right to oppress the people and therefore the party's stubborn refusal to implement the democratic reforms to restore every one's freedoms and rights is preposterous and an insult to the victims and reason!

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Mnangagwa, #SADC, #GNU

Comments

Elephant lounge suite

Flat to rent

Cattle breeding scheme

For sale are sneakers

Flat to rent

For sale is sofa

Burnside house for sale

Personalised diaries on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Let bygones be bygones,' says Khaya Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Chamisa humble yourself before the people!

7 hrs ago | 5013 Views

Diplomatic rift between Britain and Germany over Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Mnangagwa ally abandons Zimbabwe Airways project

7 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Chiyangwa loses property to residents' association

7 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mnangagwa in bid to appease soldiers to ensure their loyalty

8 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to declare corruption national disaster

13 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Chamisa, Khupe clash on social media

13 hrs ago | 4204 Views

Civil war over Ndebele president

13 hrs ago | 4020 Views

Soldiers join Zanu-PF campaign

13 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Chamisa to fire Khupe and elevate Khumalo

13 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Mnagnagwa cut Kereke's jail sentence?

13 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Mnangagwa to name externalisers

13 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Cops warn politicians

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

Family suspect Tsvangirai SA nurse 'murder' linked to hospital photo

13 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mthwakazi in running battles with police

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Makonese blocks Ndebele King coronation

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe constitution only provides for chiefs, headmen and village heads

13 hrs ago | 324 Views

#EDHasMyVote comes to Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chinamasa, the coup architect, welcome in Germany?

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mangoma sues Charumbira

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa's '100 days of Mugabe's 37 years'

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa 'fingered' in Kereke freedom bid

13 hrs ago | 482 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

I was not going to vote Tsvangirai, but

13 hrs ago | 816 Views

Tsvangirai nurse's burial today

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Transform Zimbabwe conduct workshop in Chitungwiza

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

MDC equally responsible for the crisis in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chief ordered to pay residents $15 005 for assault

15 hrs ago | 578 Views

War vet Stanley Ncube is too foreign in Mthwakazi issues

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zimra commission general hits the ground running

15 hrs ago | 960 Views

BCC fails to meet Egodini mall project deadline

16 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Embattled Khupe won't leave MDC-T, says Bhebhe

16 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Mnangagwa grants amnesty to jailed MDC-T activist

16 hrs ago | 6169 Views

4 Horse Racing movies that you should watch

16 hrs ago | 227 Views

AU/SADC endorse coups, can they be trusted to monitor elections?

17 hrs ago | 765 Views

Youth is a double-edged sword for the President

17 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Whiz-kid 'Mkhulisi Moyo' gets scholarship

17 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Chamisa has all the credentials, says Welshman Ncube

17 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Zimbabwe constitution does not provide for a king, Mat'land chiefs told

17 hrs ago | 1791 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days