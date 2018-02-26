Open Letter to Chamisa - Tribal perception will destroy you!

Opinion / Columnist

Dear ChamisaBe wary of falling into the same pitfalls as the elderly Lacoste gang led by leader Mnangagwa.Please bear in mind that the party you lead, MDC-T is a national party that goes beyond Harare environs. It's leadership is national and goes beyond the circle of the MaKaranga jomeboys. However, it's new structures under your leadership is again a cause for concern.The Karanga narrative is so glaring considering that all key positions in the Party are dominated by Karangas as is the Lacoste cabinet.President - from GutuDeputy President Mudzuri- from Zaka, MasvingoChairman - Morgan Komichi from Nyika in Masvingo.Guys, do not isolate yourselves and alienate others because of any insecurities or ill-advice you are giving each other.Chamisa, you are the President of the party and Alliance. Be wary that once you are viewed as surrounding yourself with Masvingo boys you have already damaged yourself for appearing as stuck in the very tribal system we are trying to destroy.The tribal perception will destroy you as it will prove that you are still thinking like your elderly Karanga folks who see other tribes as nothing in the tribal matrix.Already there are murmurs that you have started sidelining nearly all people who matter and pay attention to a few of your own Karanga folks, mainly Komichi and Sikhala, and Biti who just happens to be getting some attention on the basis that he employs one of your homeboys, Sikhala.The way Tsvangirai spent many years, near, yet so far from State House because of bad advice can happen to you if you are not careful.Check how 2008 and 2013 elections were lost. Who were Tsvangirai's political advisors?Why do you feel that you have to sideline other tribes, intellectuals and academics from your inner circle?When we say we want a young leader we are not marketing your age, face and suits!! No!We are marketing an all inclusive leadership with new and fresh ideas that should take the nation forward.We are not marketing someone allergic to advice and stuck in adulation whilst devoid of political focus. It's time we saw the Alliance led maturely and in a principled way. It's about time you addressed issues that need attention, and stopped behaving like an unpolished politician when you have seen Tsvangirai and Mugabe's mistakes that you should have learned from.It's time you focused on marketing your candidacy outside Harare and left urban areas to the likes of Prof Ncube, Biti, and others who can deal with policy, pending Alliance business and media issues. You need other leaders visible to show a united front.The Alliance means people entrusting their political faith in you guys. It's not about making a tin pot dictatorship. Soon folks will be experiencing a Chamisa fatigue because you are not moving on and seem remaining stuck with homeboys and adulation.This is time you started showing national leadership. It's time you sat down with men and women who are calm and ready to advise you on the way forward and be united with those willing to walk the talk.Together, we can make Zimbabwe tick. As individuals, we are lost.