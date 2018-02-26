ZANU PF and MDC-T same violence Whatsapp group

Opinion / Columnist

Revolutionary greetings comrades. Watching the recent Baba Sorobhic drama unfolds in MDC-T is very disappointing especially considering the fact that the party presents itself as a citadel of democracy. There is nothing democratic about MDC-T, it is instead a collection of thugs with uncircumcised apetite for human blood. They are cannibals who bay for the blood of those who interprate their constitution differently. Perhaps the suitable name for the accronym MDC-T is; Movement for Demonic Cannibals-Terror. What is very interesting is their quest to remove Zanu PF from power, yet they have the same DNA. Violence and liquidation of the constitution is what they know better.There was a horriffic drama today at the Bulawayo MDC-T offices. Members were fighting each other, allegedly over the coaliation question. Blood was all over the bulding and the streets close to the offices. It was devilish violence of the "Wrong turn movie" equivalent. Violence is in the DNA of MDC-T just like it is with Zanu PF. Does the red colour in MDC-T regalia stand for blood that they are prepared to shed to get rid of those who ask constitutionally correct questions in the organisation?Perhaps with the rising rate of violence in MDC-T, the organisation must stop criticising Zanu PF and join it. They can make a great coalition of demons. The electorate must be careful when it comes to casting votes. Voting MDC-T is the same as voting Zanu PF. History has it that it might take us more than 37 years to get rid of the devils we voted. Dear Zimbabweans, let us vote carefully because our choices might haunt us for the rest of our lives.Outstanding female candidates like Dr Thokozani Khuphe are treated like tissues that the user can dispose anyhow and anywhere. This renders MDC-T an organisation that is anti-feminism. It is a patriarchal political creation that respects no female members. Thus, women in MDC-T are still labouring under the diminishing stigma of patriarchy. High political offices are deemed spaces well beyond the reach of women hence even excellent female candidates are compelled to play second fiddle to their male counterparts. This is unacceptable archiac mentality that belongs in the dustbins. Women have long been emancipated, therefore, those that still seek to reserve some political positions for a certain gender are not worth our votes. They are worth to be driven forever into political wilderness, where they belong.Zimbabwe is very ready for a female president. NPP and PRC are warm political homes for women who want to explore the once gendered political sphere without hinderance. To Dr Thokozani Khuphe and other disgruntled comrades, we have a very safe, peaceful, democratic and progressive political home for you. NPP and PRC celebrate and award excellency across the gender divide.Join us in our fight to bring back democracy and constitutionalism in Zimbabwe.NPP and PRC are wholly behind president Joyce Mujuru. We reiterate that Zimbabwe is ripe and ready for a female president. We extend our invitation to all those women and men with great potential to join us so as to unleash their potential. In NPP and PRC, the sky is not the limit, you can jet beyond the sky and be what/where you want to be.Victory is certain, alluta continua.Khulani David Ndlovu