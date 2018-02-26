ED, vulture fortuitously turned nightingale, charm UK PM with 'Your eyes only!' note

Opinion / Columnist

"Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa last week delivered a special message from President Mnangagwa to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa, and held cordial talks on "all bilateral issues" with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson," reported Zimeye."Minister Chinamasa, who returned from his tour of Europe yesterday, told The Sunday Mail that he had also had solid interactions in Sweden and France."I went to the UK as a special envoy of the President to deliver a message to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. I am also not aware of the content of the message . ." said Minister Chinamasa said.So, the letter was addressed To PM of Great Britain. For your eyes only!Charming! Simply capital!Whatever else one can say the single most important thing one cannot ignore is that ever since this Mnangagwa administration seized power in November last year it has been in an all-out charm offensive. If Zanu PF was a bird; before the coup, it was the rotted carrion devouring vulture always burping and farting loudly and in your face! Since the coup, the party has been the very attentive nightingale singing its melodious song all night, just for you.Whilst the party has been quick to promised anything expected of the party, it has dragged its feet when it comes to delivering what it promised. President Mnangagwa has promised free, fair and credible elections without even the need for him being prompted; proof this is something he knew he will be quizzed on. Yet his appointment of well-known political thugs like Englebert Rugeje, the buying new truck for the tradition Chiefs whom the party has used to intimidate villagers, etc. bespoke of a man determines to use the usual dirty tricks to rig the elections.In short Zanu PF is a party on a mission; they want to keep everything that have given them the edge, such as the tyrannical powers to rig elections, but be very civil about it. The iron fist is still there, the charm offensive is about dressing the fist in a velvet glove.The charm offensive has clearly worked wonders especially on the British!A word of warning to the British: be careful that you are not the chief cheer leader who praised Zanu PF all the way to another rigged election!The people of Zimbabwe have been denied the freedoms and basic human rights and dignity including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country, first by the white colonialists and now by a gang of thugs under the pretext they are the nation's liberators. We demand the implementation of the democratic reforms followed by the holding of free, fair and credible elections.We, the people of Zimbabwe, would like to see Britain playing the key role of reminding President Mnangagwa that nothing short of his regime honouring its promise to hold free, fair and credible elections will be acceptable. President Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF friends know what the democratic reforms we need to be implemented for free and fair elections are.There is only reason the Zanu PF regime is turning on the charm; to distract and dizzy the regime's critics and friends alike so that no one notice the regime has not implemented any reforms and walks away with all its carte blanche powers to rig elections intact!Zimbabwe is a nation that has been hurting to do something right; holding free, fair and credible election is some the one important thing we can do! If President Mnangagwa is not up to the task, then the nation must find someone else up to the task.